2017 Was a Bad Year for Democracy Everywhere, Especially America

Unless you live in the Gambia or East Timor, chances are you are less free today than you were a year ago. That, at least, is the takeaway of Freedom House’s just-released, annual Freedom in the World Report.

The star of the report is the United States, which lost three points on Freedom House’s 100-point scale during President Trump’s first year in office, with the organization citing growing evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election, conflicts of interest and ethical violations by the new administration and the president’s family, and a reduction in government transparency. With a score of 86, the U.S. is still firmly in the Free category—countries are designated Free, Partly Free, or Not Free—but a three point decline in one year is highly unusual for an established democracy, and the Land of the Free now ranks lower than France, Germany, and Britain.

America’s not alone: It was a rough year all around, with democratic setbacks outnumbering gains for the 12th year running. Some of the worst declines were in countries considered democratization success stories until recently. Turkey declined from Partly Free to Not Free following a controversial constitutional referendum that concentrated power in the hands of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had thousands of his opponents purged and arrested. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people fled a “campaign of rape, mutilation, and slaughter” in Myanmar, executed with support, or at least acquiescence, of Nobel Prize—winning democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Tunisia, still considered the lone remaining success story of the Arab Spring and the only Arab country rated Free, saw a major downgrade due to the continued postponement of regional elections and tightening government control of the media. And right-wing populists continued to undermine democratic institutions in Hungary and Poland, casting doubt on democracy’s future in these countries a quarter-century after the end of communism.

Freedom House counterintuitively downgraded Zimbabwe after the overthrow of longtime dictator Robert Mugabe, noting that it was military pressure from within his own inner circle that forced him from power. These concerns are justified, and the country’s political future is still very much in doubt, though in fairness to Zimbabwe, it’s hard to see how Mugabe’s brutal rule could have ended otherwise.

The report also faults usual suspects Russia and China for increasing authoritarianism at home and meddling in the affairs of other countries abroad. Despite the optimistic hopes of some who see Saudi Arabia’s rising crown prince as a liberalizing reformer and advocate for women’s rights, Freedom House is not impressed, noting that his “nascent social and economic changes were accompanied by hundreds of arbitrary arrests and aggressive moves against potential rivals, and he showed no inclination to open the political system.”

There were a couple of bright spots. East Timor, one of the world’s newest countries, was upgraded to Free after this year’s elections. The Gambia gained an incredible 21 points and jumped from Not Free to Partly Free after the surprising electoral defeat of longtime strongman Yahya Jammeh at the end of 2016. But there’s a cautionary tale here too: Jammeh didn’t give up power voluntarily. He left office only as a result of overwhelming pressure from the Gambia’s neighbors.

Freedom House has been warning of a “democratic recession” for years now, and when I wrote about the group’s report back in 2014, I noted that some experts were skeptical of the notion, given that most of the biggest drops in scores tended to happen in countries that weren’t free to begin with. Given the trends we’re now seeing in recent and even more established democracies, though, the group’s warnings over the past 12 years now look less alarmist.

