Weinstein Rep Calls Salma Hayek’s Account of Nightmarish Sexual Bullying During Frida the Result of "Creative Friction"

Salma Hayek at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 14, 2015. Mike Windle/Getty Images

In November, Harvey Weinstein attorney David Boies randomly accused a woman who says Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2015 (an act he appears to have admitted to on tape!) of having worked as a prostitute. (She says this is false.) Last week, two other Weinstein attorneys implied that some number of the 80-plus women accusing the movie producer of sexual improprieties had consensual sex with him and then decided later to accuse him of criminal behavior because they regretted it.

In the tradition of these masterpieces of public relations sensitivity comes a Weinstein spokeswoman’s response to Salma Hayek’s Wednesday New York Times piece about being repeatedly propositioned, and bullied into performing a lesbian sex scene, by the producer during the making of the movie Frida:

As in most collaborative projects, there was creative friction on “Frida,” but it served to drive the project to perfection. … Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female costar and he was not there for the filming. However, that was part of the story, as Frida Kahlo was bisexual.

Here’s Hayek’s recollection of the “creative friction” involved in this non-gratuitous sex scene that was a regular, normal part of the movie she herself was producing:

My mind understood that I had to do it, but my body wouldn’t stop crying and convulsing. At that point, I started throwing up while a set frozen still waited to shoot. I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse.

Typical creative friction, absolutely. Throwing up and self-tranquilizing is just a normal thing artists do when they’re engaging on a level of mutual respect with other artists!