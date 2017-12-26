Virginia Delays Draw to Pick Election Winner, as Democrat Challenges Court Decision to Count Disputed Ballot

A woman cast her ballot at a church polling station in Fairfax, Virginia during the presidential election on Nov. 8, 2016. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty Images

The fate of the tied Virginia statehouse race set to be decided by a random draw Wednesday will remain in limbo a little longer as the Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds said Tuesday she will challenge a court decision that left the Nov. 7th race tied. The Virginia State Board of Elections said it would postpone the scheduled drawing in the pivotal race that will determine control of the statehouse; the Republican Party currently hold a one-seat edge in the House of Delegates with the state’s 94th legislative district still undecided.

The fate of the contest between Simonds and Republican incumbent David Yancey had already swung wildly back-and-forth even after polls closed, before landing in a courtroom. From the Washington Post:

On Election Day, Yancey appeared to beat Simonds in the 94th legislative district race by 10 votes. But a Dec. 19 recount left Simonds ahead by a single vote. The next day, a three-judge panel decided that a ballot that was declared ineligible during the recount should count for Yancey, tying the race at 11,608 votes apiece. The ballot in question contained a mark for Simonds as well as a mark for Yancey, and an extra mark by Simonds’ name that the court ruled was an effort to strike out the mark in her favor. Republicans said the unknown voter had selected every other Republican on the ballot and intended to vote for Yancey. The panel of judges agreed.

Here’s the screwy ballot that switched the Democrat’s one-vote recount win in Virginia to a tie, after three judges decided this afternoon it’s a vote for Yancey, the Republican. Now they pick sticks to break the tie. pic.twitter.com/uR1ybjIFoj — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) December 20, 2017

If Simonds prevails it would cap a remarkable turnaround for Democrats in the statehouse, which Republicans controlled 66-34 going into last month’s election; it would also force Republicans and Democrats into a unique power-sharing agreement when the legislative session begins Jan. 10.