The U.S. Government Secretly Paid $200,000 to Settle Four Sexual Harassment Claims Against Congressmen

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen at sunrise over Washington, DC, September 25, 2013. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

The U.S. government secretly paid $115,000 to settle three sexual harassment claims by congressmen over a five-year period from 2008 to 2012, the chairman of the House Administration Committee said Tuesday. This latest disclosure brings the number of known settlements paid by Congress’ Office of Compliance since 2008 to four, totaling $199,000 in public funds. And those are just the sexual harassment-specific settlements, the congressional compliance office handles a wide range of workplace-related claims, including discrimination cases of all sorts. The Washington Post reports when you lump sexual harassment and sex discrimination claims together the payout over the five-year period is more like $174,000.

The latest disclosures come during a round of soul searching on Capitol Hill about how staffers, particularly female employees, are treated. “There is no public information available about the claims, or which members of Congress they involve,” according to the New York Times. “Under federal law, congressional employees who bring claims against lawmakers must go through a confidential mediation process; although the law does not require it, the parties typically sign nondisclosure forms agreeing not to talk about any settlements.” One case that is known to be included in the settlement tally is an $85,000 payment to settle sexual harassment claims brought by young men against former Rep. Eric Massa. The New York Democrat resigned in March 2010 stemming from allegations he had groped and tickled male staffers. Another case that is presumably part of the overall count for the most recent five-year period is that of Rep. Blake Farenthold, who cost U.S. taxpayers $84,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by his former communications director. Since the case was made public, the Texas Republican has said he will not seek reelection.

In addition to confidentiality requirements, one factor making it even harder to determine how pervasive sexual harassment is on Capitol Hill is that there are many less formal ways of dealing with complaints and compensating workers who allege they have been mistreated. “Some House members have used office funds to pay ‘severance’ packages to employees in an effort to resolve potential or existing workplace claims,” according to the Post.

The rules and requirements of the Office of Compliance have come under scrutiny after a handful of sexual harassment complaints have been publicly lodged against congressmen, forcing some to resign and others not to seek reelection. The lack of transparency in the formal process has raised concerns over the ability of congressmen to quietly settle complaints without any real consequences. What we do know is: “the Treasury fund, which was created under the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995, has paid more than $17 million for 264 settlements and awards involving offices on Capitol Hill,” according to the Post.