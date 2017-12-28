Trump’s Random Trash-Talking Tweet About Hillary Clinton, Anna Wintour, and Vanity Fair, Explained

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

You may have noticed the president of the United States fired off this borderline indecipherable tweet Thursday morning. You may be wondering: Is he OK? The short answer: It doesn’t seem like it. Because you’ve been busy living your lives over the past few days, you might also be wondering what Donald Trump is talking about.

Never one to miss an opportunity to stir the pot, Trump’s tweet is apparently in response to the one-day brouhaha over a kinda dumb Vanity Fair video where editors at the magazine suggested, sarcastically, New Year’s “resolutions” for Clinton that all involved getting over it in some form or another. The one bit that sparked the most online outage was a portion of the minute-long video where a female staff writer suggested Clinton take up a hobby in 2018: “Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy … literally anything that will keep you from running again.” The knitting quip, in particular, did not go down well.

The internet was angry; Vanity Fair issued a nonapology apology. “It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” Vanity Fair spokeswoman Beth Kseniak said. Hence, Trump’s tweet: “Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

“Crooked H.” and “CH” is next-next-level Trumpspeak for you-know-who. Anna Wintour is, of course, the longtime editor of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. The influential editor does, however, have some oversight of Vanity Fair, as the artistic director at Condé Nast, the publisher of both magazines along with many others. To Trump’s microscopic trash-talking credit, Wintour is deeply influential across the company’s publications and oversaw the selection of new Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.

The “Amb to Court of St James’s” remark appears to be a reference to the U.S. ambassadorship to the United Kingdom, a role that is officially titled “the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s.” Wintour, who was born in the U.K., is occasionally rumored to be desirous of, and subsequently in the running for, the U.S. ambassador position to the U.K. Wintour has held fundraisers for Hillary Clinton as well as other Democrats. As for Wintour being “beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!” you can probably figure out the truthfulness of that one on your own.

Update, 3:30 p.m.: Ha!

I am happy to hear that Pres.Obama is considering giving Anna Wintour @voguemagazine an ambassadorship. She is a winner & really smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2012