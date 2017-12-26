Trump Vowed to Get Back to Work. He Then Went Golfing.

President Donald J. Trump speaks on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 24, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump vowed that he would be getting back to the business of running the country the day after Christmas. But at least part of his day was actually spent golfing. In an unusual turn of events, news cameras actually managed to catch the commander in chief golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

“I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!” Trump tweeted on Christmas Day.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Yet bright and early the next morning, Trump had other things on his mind and his motorcade went to pick him up at Mar-a-Lago just before 9 a.m. to go to the Trump International Golf Club that is nearby. The White House didn’t hide his time at the golf course, saying he hit the links with Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, Bryson DeChambau, a PGA tour player and former PGA player Dana Quigley.

Tuesday marked Trump’s 85th visit to one of his golf properties, according to a tally by NBC News. Of the 340 days he has been in office, Trump has spent 111 days at one of his properties.