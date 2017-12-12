Trump Just Suggested Kirsten Gillibrand Trades Sex for Campaign Donations. Let’s All Take the Day Off.

Update, 10:40 a.m.: Gillibrand’s office’s response is a masterpiece of political trolling. Bible study!
Original post, 10:23 a.m.: On Monday, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made the logical suggestion that if Democratic politicians like Al Franken and John Conyers are resigning over credible accusations of sexual misconduct, then Donald Trump should too. (See a list of Trump accusers here.)
Here’s the president’s response:
“And would do anything for them,” nudge, nudge.
Incidentally, Trump did donate to Gillibrand three times, though the person who should be accused of having flexible morals in this situation is probably him, what with the donations highlighting his history of being a pro-choice registered Democrat who supported gun control and universal health coverage.
Anyway, I’m going to pass on having to cover the White House/Republican Party’s pathetic justifications for this inexcusable comment by faking my own death and moving to rural northern Canada. Bye!!!!!!
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus