Trump Just Suggested Kirsten Gillibrand Trades Sex for Campaign Donations. Let’s All Take the Day Off.

By
Dec. 12, 2017, 10:21 AM
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 25, 2016.
Mike Segar/Reuters

Update, 10:40 a.m.: Gillibrand’s office’s response is a masterpiece of political trolling. Bible study!

Original post, 10:23 a.m.: On Monday, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made the logical suggestion that if Democratic politicians like Al Franken and John Conyers are resigning over credible accusations of sexual misconduct, then Donald Trump should too. (See a list of Trump accusers here.)

Here’s the president’s response:

“And would do anything for them,” nudge, nudge.

Incidentally, Trump did donate to Gillibrand three times, though the person who should be accused of having flexible morals in this situation is probably him, what with the donations highlighting his history of being a pro-choice registered Democrat who supported gun control and universal health coverage.

Anyway, I’m going to pass on having to cover the White House/Republican Party’s pathetic justifications for this inexcusable comment by faking my own death and moving to rural northern Canada. Bye!!!!!!

