Trump Lashes Out at FBI Deputy Director McCabe After Report He Will Retire Soon

President Donald Trump may have gone on and on about the importance of Christmas, but it doesn’t’ seem the spirit of the season has really moved him to change his ways. At a time when most families celebrating Christmas are finalizing details for the big day, Trump devoted at least some time to Saturday afternoon tearing into Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Twitter following reports that he is getting ready to retire in a few months.

“How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?” Trump wrote first, repeating the accusation that has been popular in Republican circles for a while now.

The commander in chief then went on to seemingly respond to a Washington Post story that reports McCabe plans to retire in a few months after he has found himself on the receiving end of lots of criticism from Republicans. McCabe won’t be eligible for his full pension until early March and people close to him say he is willing to stick it out until then. “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter after a round of golf in Florida.

It’s worth remembering that McCabe testified behind closed doors in Congress this past week and reportedly told lawmakers that former FBI chief James Comey had told him about conversations he had with President Donald Trump shortly after they happened. CNN explains why that is important:

The testimony suggests McCabe could corroborate Comey’s account, including Trump’s ask that Comey show him loyalty, which the President has strongly disputed. Comey previously testified that he briefed some of his senior colleagues at the FBI about this conversation with Trump.

McCabe has been under fire from Republicans for a while, particularly after he took over running the agency when Trump fired James Comey in May. A few months after that, Trump had already sent tweets criticizing McCabe, specifically the money his wife received for a state senate campaign. As FactCheck.org detailed at the time, the contributions to his wife’s campaign “didn’t come from Clinton or her campaign” and McCabe wasn’t leading the FBI investigation into Clinotn’s emails when the donations were made anyway.

Now McCabe’s role has once again taken the spotlight following word of the anti-Trump text messages that an agent sent to an FBI lawyer that got him removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. At one point, the lawyer sends the agent a message that reads: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” Republicans are characterizing the message as proof that many in the FBI were working to ensure Trump didn’t win the election.