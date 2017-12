How am I doing? BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, the president’s RNC-run fundraising group, sent out another one of its famous polls Friday afternoon, asking respondents to “cut through the media’s noise” and rate the first years of Presidents Trump and Obama.

Questions 1 and 2 of the three-question poll are below:

Surely this will yield the accurate assessment of each man’s tenure we have so eagerly awaited.