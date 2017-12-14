Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Enough With the Giant Stacks of Paper

Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

On Thursday, the White House wanted to demonstrate how regulations are strangling the economy. As you can see above, staffers did so by stacking a bunch of papers—all the regulations, there are so many of them!—for a photo op.

Back in January, Donald Trump wanted to demonstrate just how many forms he’d signed removing himself from management of his businesses before taking office. As you can see below, he did so by stacking a bunch of papers—and folders!—on top of each other for a photo op.

In March, then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price wanted to demonstrate how much simpler the administration’s health-care plan was than the Affordable Care Act. He did so by—well, you get it:

Democrats with an eye out toward 2020 are going to need to be prepared to challenge Trump on what he clearly feels is his administration’s greatest strength: Identifying which stacks of paper are just way too big.

The meter is stable today, with a keen eye out to see if any of the Republican senators saying they might bail on the tax bill have so little fear of the White House, post-Alabama, that they actually follow through.

