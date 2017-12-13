The Place Where the Wave Finally Broke and Rolled Back

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.
Doug Jones will be Alabama’s next senator.
2020 is still three years off; incumbents usually win re-election.
But if Donald Trump is, eventually, removed from the presidency by Congress or voters, we might look back on Dec. 12 as the day it began—that we finally learned indecency has its limits.
The meter is up tonight and it feels good.
