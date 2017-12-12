Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Roy and Kayla Moore Open Up About Whether They "Care for Jews"

Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, accuses media of painting couple as anti-Semitic. pic.twitter.com/Vcczj6pNPv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

On Monday night, the Roy Moore for Senate campaign wrapped up one of the most cynical non-fiction political campaigns since the advent of democracy, and fiction. During his final stop in Midland City, Alabama, Moore’s wife, Kayla, addressed the crowd and one of the many forms of bigotry the Moores have been accused of—anti-Semitism. “Fake news would tell you we don’t care for Jews,” Kayla Moore said. “I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight… one of our attorneys is a Jew.”

This video clip could be important in that it *could* be one of the very last times we, the American people, are subjected to Roy and Kayla Moore.

LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

Backing an anti-everything candidate like Roy Moore may not be an impeachable offense, but it’s gotta be something! Perhaps if that slim margin Trump tweeted about gets chipped away by one, Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday, the congressional tide will turn on Trump. Or at the very least House and Senate Republicans will start to hear footsteps.