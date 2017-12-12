Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Roy and Kayla Moore Open Up About Whether They "Care for Jews"

On Monday night, the Roy Moore for Senate campaign wrapped up one of the most cynical non-fiction political campaigns since the advent of democracy, and fiction. During his final stop in Midland City, Alabama, Moore’s wife, Kayla, addressed the crowd and one of the many forms of bigotry the Moores have been accused of—anti-Semitism. “Fake news would tell you we don’t care for Jews,” Kayla Moore said. “I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight… one of our attorneys is a Jew.”
What…
This video clip could be important in that it *could* be one of the very last times we, the American people, are subjected to Roy and Kayla Moore.
Backing an anti-everything candidate like Roy Moore may not be an impeachable offense, but it’s gotta be something! Perhaps if that slim margin Trump tweeted about gets chipped away by one, Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday, the congressional tide will turn on Trump. Or at the very least House and Senate Republicans will start to hear footsteps.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus