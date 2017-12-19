 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Christie Endorses Mueller to Annoy Kushner

Dec. 19, 2017, 5:24 PM
Jared Kushner, Chris Christie, and Donald Trump at the White House on March 29.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Chris Christie! He was almost Trump’s running mate, almost in charge of the presidential transition, almost not the most unpopular governor in the history of governing … he was almost a lot of things. One thing he didn’t almost do, though, was put Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father Charles in jail when Christie was a U.S. attorney and Charles hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law for the purposes of blackmail. Chris Christie definitely did do that, which is likely part of why he never seems to get those choice gigs with the administration that Jared Kushner now works for. And also why he, unlike a lot of other pro-Trump Republicans these days, seems to think Robert Mueller is doing a great job investigating certain high-level administration figures:

I believe that at some point before 2020 the White House will be staffed only by Chris Christie, Newt Gingrich, and a single blowing tumbleweed. It’s going to be great!

Today’s meter is unchanged.

Impeach-O-Meter: 55 percent.

One more thing

