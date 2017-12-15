Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: How to Shut Down a Russia Investigation Without Looking Completely Craven About It

California Rep. Adam Schiff at a House hearing on Nov. 1. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the ranking minority member of the House Intelligence Committee, California Rep. Adam Schiff has been one of the main Democrats putting pressure on the Trump administration over Russia. He tweeted today that he’s worried his chamber’s investigation is in danger of being shut down. Here’s the meat of his reasoning (mmm, reasoning meat):

Yet, Republicans have scheduled no witnesses after next Friday and none in 2017. We have dozens of outstanding witnesses on key aspects of our investigation that they refuse to contact and many document requests they continue to sit on. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Next week, they scheduled critical witness interviews out of state, when we are voting on the tax bill and vital government funding bills and no Members will be able to ask questions, in an effort to squeeze them in before end of year.



These witnesses are willing to come to DC. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

Despite our repeated urging, Majority has declined to issue subpoenas in numerous avenues of the investigation, where there's simply no other way to get the information. Some refusals we’ve made public, like witnesses hiding behind nonexistent privileges, many others we haven’t. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 15, 2017

There’s maybe some pre-emptive concern-trolling going on here; the GOP tactics Schiff describes could simply be an effort to slow down the investigation, not end it completely. Still, the House’s inquiry has always been the weakest of the three Russia probes (the others being Robert Mueller’s and the Senate’s) because its committee is heavily influenced by two Trump-friendly right-wingers, California Rep. Devin “Nevin” Nunes and South Carolina Rep. Trey “Benghazi” Gowdy. It’s not implausible that Nunes and Gowdy might try to wind down House Intel’s work, especially given that the right-wing media-industrial complex is also currently trying to goad Donald Trump into firing Mueller in part by arguing that the special counsel hasn’t proven that his investigation will ever uncover anything of importance. Meanwhile, a late-breaking CNN report about a potential meeting between Mueller and Trump’s lawyers indicates POTUS’ legal team, while taking pains not to attack Mueller personally, is also advancing the argument that Trump himself will not be implicated by anything the special counsel comes up with. In other words, “We did our best to look, but there was nothing to find” might be the GOP’s emerging strategy for shutting down inquiries into Trump–Russia collusion without coming across all obstruction-of-justice-y about it.

