Trump celebrates tax bill with Mar-a-Lago friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”

President Trump was in a celebratory mood on Friday night and told a group of his wealthy friends, “You all just got a lot richer” after he signed the tax cuts into law. Trump reportedly uttered the words to a group of friends who were having dinner nearby at Mar-a-Lago, including two friends who spoke to CBS News about the remark.

Anyone spending time at what has come to be known as the “Winter White House” is not exactly suffering economically, considering the initiation fee is $200,000 and annual dues are $14,000.

Trump’s words to his rich pals mark a stark contrast to what he has been saying for weeks now as he has insisted that the massive tax cut would benefit the middle class above all. “The rich will not be gaining at all with this plan. We are looking for the middle class and we are looking for jobs — jobs being the economy,” Trump had said in September, for example. In November, the president had gone as far as to say that the tax cuts would actually hurt the rich. “This is not good for me. Me, it’s not so — I have some very wealthy friends. Not so happy with me, but that’s OK,” Trump told a Missouri crowd. “You know, I keep hearing Schumer: ‘This is for the wealthy.’ Well, if it is, my friends don’t know about it.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders was one of the first Democrats to respond to the report, writing on Twitter that Trump is “finally telling the truth about his tax bill.”

In an interview with CNN, Sanders said that while tax cuts for the middle class are a “very good thing” they should have been made permanent. “But what the Republicans did is made the tax breaks for corporations permanent, the tax breaks for the middle class temporary,” Sanders said.

