Trump Celebrates Apparent Tax Cut Victory: “One of the Great Christmas Gifts”

President Donald J. Trump makes a statement to the media as he departs the White House December 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is heading for an overnight stay at Camp David. Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is so eager to celebrate what looks like will be his administration’s first legislative victory that he isn’t worried about jinxing it. On Saturday, Trump talked to reporters as if the tax plan was already a done deal after Republican leaders expressed optimism that they had the votes to pass the massive fiscal reform next week.

“It’s going to be one of the great Christmas gifts to middle income people,” the president told reporters before going away to Camp David for the weekend.

The commander in chief went on to criticize Democrats, claiming they are mischaracterizing the tax plan as something that will only benefit the rich. “The Democrats have their soundbite, the standard soundbite before they even know what the bill is all about,” Trump added. “They talk about ‘for the wealthy.’ But this is going to be one of the greatest gifts for the middle-income people of this country that they’ve ever gotten for Christmas.”

The president expressed confidence the economy is “going to start to rock” thanks to the tax cut that slashes the corporate tax rate to 21 percent, its lowest level since 1939. He also predicted economic growth “could go to 4, 5 or even 6 percent, ultimately.”

Trump spoke a day after Republican lawmakers posted the 503-page bill on Friday evening after two key Republican senators said they would back the measure. “This is happening. Tax reform under Republican control of Washington is happening,” House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin said on Friday. “Most critics out there didn’t think it could happen. … And now we’re on the doorstep of something truly historic.” After Republicans were able to get firm support form Bob Corker of Tennessee and Marco Rubio of Florida they’re confident they’ll be able to have the votes to pass the measure in the House on Tuesday and then the Senate on Tuesday or Wednesday.