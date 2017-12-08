 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Report: Trent Franks May Have Asked Staffers to Be "Surrogates" in the Sense of Having Sex With Him

Dec. 08, 2017, 4:27 PM
Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks on Capitol Hill in 2011.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday, Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks suddenly announced that he would resign in January, issuing a terse statement which admitted to having made former female staffers uncomfortable by asking them to become surrogate mothers for him and his wife through what sounded like some sort of in-vitro fertilization process that the family had employed previously to have twins. The situation seemed unusual, but not worthy of sudden resignation; on Friday the other shoe dropped, as Politico reports that the staffers in question believed Franks may have been suggesting that they become “surrogates” in the sense that he would impregnate them by having sex with them. From the site:

The sources said Franks approached two female staffers about acting as a potential surrogate for him and his wife, who has struggled with fertility issues for years. But the aides were concerned that Franks was asking to have sexual relations with them. It was not clear to the women whether he was asking about impregnating the women through sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization.

Politico says that Franks is accused of retaliating against one of the women after she rebuffed him—and that he at one point “tried to persuade a female aide that they were in love by having her read an article that described how a person knows they’re in love with someone.” (It’s not clear if this love-magazine aide is one of the ones he wanted to get pregnant.)

The Associated Press is further reporting that Franks offered $5 million to one of the staffers for her services as a surrogate, an amount that appears to be way, way above market value. (It’s also one he apparently could’ve afforded to pay.)

Finally, Franks has announced that his resignation is actually effective immediately because his wife has been hospitalized in Washington, D.C. for treatment of an “ongoing ailment.”

More to come on this story, no doubt.

