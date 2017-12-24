Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gets a Special Christmas package: Gift-Wrapped Horse Manure

A suspicious-looking package sent the Los Angeles police bomb squad to Bel Air Saturday night to investigate. The gift-wrapped package was addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and was placed on the driveway of his next-door neighbor in the swanky neighborhood. It was labeled as being from “the American people.”
The bomb squad closed off streets while the investigation, which even got the Secret Service involved, was going on but authorities quickly determined the package only contained horse feces and wasn’t a threat. NBC Los Angeles shot video from a helicopter that showed an officer opening the box and dumping out its contents across the ground. It seems there was a lot of feces in that box.
The package also contained a Christmas card that didn’t make a direct threat against Mnuchin “but there was some kind of negative reference to Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul,” according to sources that talked to NBC’s local affiliate. Mnuchin was inside his home at the time but didn’t have to evacuate.
