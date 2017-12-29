Today in Conservative Media: Trump’s Right. It’s Too Cold to Believe in Climate Change

People walk through a frigid Manhattan on Thursday. Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills the Central and Eastern United States made outdoor activity difficult for many Americans. Little relief from the below normal temperatures is expected the first week of the New Year. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Friday, conservatives praised Trump for a tweet suggesting cold temperatures across the U.S. offer evidence that climate change isn’t real. From the Daily Caller:

Liberal pundits and journalists went ballistic after President Donald Trump tweeted the U.S. East Coast could use “a little bit of that good old global warming.”

Trump’s tweet was not only aimed at the frigid, snowy weather hitting most of the country, but also poked fun at the Paris climate accord, which he promised to withdraw from earlier this year. The liberal media couldn’t handle it.

“Journalists and prominent Democrats, as you can see, were quick to rebuke Trump for conflating weather with climate,” the Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo wrote, “although the Left has been know do to so when the weather fits their Global Warming narrative.” Conservative Tribune’s Cillian Zeal resurfaced a New York Times op-ed by Porter Fox that predicted “the end of snow” in popular regions for skiing:

[T]here are several points to consider here (beyond the fact that Porter Fox is really concerned about what global warming will do to his time on the slopes).

First, there have been all kinds of predictions about the environment since environmentalism began, especially of the alarmist variety. They tend not to pan out.

Second, the environment on our planet changes. It warms, it cools. Some of this may be due to anthropogenic sources, although there’s considerable disagreement about just how much we contribute.

Even with this, it isn’t the end of the world, and it certainly isn’t the end of snow.

In other news:

Conservatives mocked actor and comedian Jay Malsky, who who heckled a new animatronic of President Trump at Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents. “Make no mistake about it: Trump Derangement Syndrome is a very real thing. So much so, that one liberal couldn’t even stand the sight of an animatronic robot of President Donald Trump at the Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida,” Conservative Tribune’s Steven Beyer wrote. “Do liberals like this have nothing better to do with their time? Or do they have so much hate for the president, that they feel like a family’s vacation is the perfect place to spew that hatred?”

RedState’s Brandon Morse ridiculed the demonstration:

How the robot didn’t explode right then and there from the weight of Malsky’s barrage of wokeness is anyone’s guess.

We’ve reached a point of Trump derangement where screaming at a pile of components made to resemble Trump — it oddly also resembles Hillary as well — is somehow considered a viable method of change for insane leftists. Tomorrow the sun will rise, and nothing will have been altered thanks to Malsky making some family’s day less enjoyable.

In the end, all Malsky did was shout at some metal wired to move like a human … but to Malsky, he stormed the beaches and walked away with a victory over a monstrous evil.