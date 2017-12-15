Today in Conservative Media: The Real Sexual Harassment Problem Is Feminism

Matt Damon in October at the premiere of Suburbicon in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Conservatives continued commentary on various sexual misconduct scandals on Friday. The Daily Wire’s James Barrett covered news that a female Democratic congressional candidate had been forced to drop out of her race over sexual harassment allegations. “It’s official: #MeToo political ‘justice’ is not partisan and it’s not sexist,” he wrote.

Barrett also wrote a post unpacking Peter Travers’ controversial interview with Matt Damon that aired Wednesday on ABC, in which Damon appeared to call for restraint in pursuing allegations of sexual misconduct:

Travers began the interview by asking Damon to respond generally to the current sexual harassment allegation era. After celebrating this “watershed moment” in which “women are feeling empowered to tell their stories,” Damon laid out his “spectrum”/”continuum” theory, in which he rightly tried to differentiate between the seriousness of some allegations but then appeared to conflate false and true allegations. The result was a convoluted mess.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” said Damon. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

After party defending Democrat Al Franken … Damon got back on track.

“And we live in this culture of outrage and injury, and, you know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, ‘Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.’ You know what I mean?” As an example, Damon for some reason shifted to defending Louis CK, who has openly admitted that he is guilty of truly disturbing behavior …

Breitbart’s John Nolte also covered Damon’s interview. “While Damon is correct that a man who gropes a woman’s butt should not face the same punishment as a rapist, one has to wonder just how many free gropes Damon would allow Franken to enjoy before facing real consequences,” he wrote. “Moreover, how many horrified women who feel trapped does Louis CK have to masturbate in front of before Damon decides he in fact cannot work with that?”

On his show, Rush Limbaugh commented on the revelation of a traumatic affair between Today show staffer Addie Collins and disgraced host Matt Lauer:

Feminism said, “Do not tie yourself to a man.” Feminism said, “Do not make your happiness dependent on a relationship,” right? Here is a prime target, Addie Collins — a prime target for the modern teachings of feminism — and it all turns out to be lies. Women are not like men. And what this story makes clear to me, in her case: She is devastated by the random sex. She is devastated. She was thinking… The way to put this is, in her case, how devastating random sex without any kind of a relationship or trust or commitment was to her.

In other news:

Conservatives gamed out Democratic prospects in the 2018 midterms given Doug Jones’ victory over Roy Moore in Alabama’s special Senate election this week. At the Weekly Standard, Chris Deaton wrote that Democrats have been performing much better than expected in special elections. “Republicans have withstood most high-profile challenges in special elections this year, but think of it like the odds-makers would: The Democrats have covered the spreads with ease,” he wrote. “If Democrats carry similar margins bettering their expected share of the vote into House and Senate races next year, there’s really no way to put it mildly: The GOP will be in for a drubbing.” At National Review, Ramesh Ponnuru argued Minnesota will be the state to watch next year:

Assuming Al Franken resigns from the Senate, Minnesota is going to have two Senate elections next year. The state will also be electing a new governor, since incumbent Democrat Mark Dayton is not running again. Minnesota hasn’t had simultaneous elections for these three offices since 1978.

The state has several competitive House races, too. Roll Call’s list of the ten most vulnerable incumbents in the House includes two Minnesotans; the Cook Political Report includes three Minnesota seats among the 21 it considers “toss-ups.” Those three include two seats held by Democrats and one held by a Republican. Another seat not on either list, the one held by Republican Erik Paulsen, could generate a real race too: It went for the Democrats in the presidential race in each of the last three elections. Minnesota will also be holding elections for the state house, where Republicans currently hold a majority.