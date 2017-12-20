Today in Conservative Media: The GOP Tax Bill Is Already Making America Great Again

President Trump flanked by Republican lawmakers speaks about the passage of the tax bill at the White House on Wednesday. Trump hailed the bill as a “historic” victory. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Conservatives celebrated the passage of the GOP’s tax bill on Wednesday. National Review’s Ramesh Ponnuru called the bill “unconventional”:

It’s true that one could have predicted that Republicans would try to cut the corporate tax rate if the 2016 elections went their way. But it’s not as though they do it every time they are in power. The last time corporate tax rates were cut was in 1986. Under President Bush, Republicans enacted two large tax cuts, in 2001 and 2003, that did not include cuts in corporate tax rates. The tax cut bill is also different from those of 1981, 1997, 2001, and 2003 in including some discrete tax increases–notably the cap on the deduction for state and local taxes, the lower cap on the deduction for mortgage interest, and the abolition of the personal and dependent exemption. The tax reform of 1986 also included such tax increases–gross tax increases, that is, rather than net ones–but it was a bipartisan product. Republicans haven’t tried to scale back tax breaks on their own before.

The Federalist’s David Harsanyi argued that Americans are in for a pleasant surprise when they sit down to do their 2018 taxes:

There will always be ideological arguments regarding the efficacy of tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, but at some point people are going to find out that they’ve gotten one, too. Non-partisan liberals at the Tax Policy Center concede that 80 percent of Americans would see a tax cut in 2018 and that the average cut would be $2,140 – which might be something to scoff at in DC but I imagine a bunch of voters surprised by these savings will be less cynical. Only 4.8 percent of Americans will see a tax increase. Like Obamacare, people don’t know what’s in the bill. But unlike Obamacare, the repeal of the individual mandate merely gives millions a choice.

Conservative Tribune’s Martin Walsh called out Nancy Pelosi for saying that the bill was the worst that had ever passed Congress. “Pelosi’s argument, in her own words, is that passing the largest tax cut in nearly 30 years is worse than the government supporting slavery more than 100 years ago,” he wrote. “The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, arguably the worst measure ever approved — and a major cause of the Civil War — was passed by the U.S. Congress on Sept.18, 1850. Among other deplorable items, it required American citizens to assist in the capture of escaped slaves, even if they were living in free states. Naturally, the Democrat Party was behind it.” The Daily Caller’s Scott Greer lamented Democratic “hysterics” over the potentially dramatic consequences of the bill. “It is unfortunate that the rhetoric over tax cuts makes it seem Congress is debating the merits of executing poor children,” he wrote. “But liberals know it works to their benefit to make all issues, no matter how mundane, a matter of life and death.”

At RedState, the writer who goes by Patterico criticized the Trump administration for delaying the signing of the bill in order to avoid a mandatory vote on spending cuts under pay-as-you-go law:

[A Washington Examiner article] phrases Trump’s proposed move in terms of taking a leverage point from Democrats. That makes it a good move under the Anything That Makes Democrats Cry Is a Good Thing style of conservatism that now reigns under Donald Trump.

But under the old style of conservatism that is still observed by me and about three of you, this is a bad thing — because Trump is trying to avoid a law that makes sure tax cuts don’t add to the deficit. The debt and deficit are primarily a spending problem, and this action shows that spending will not be addressed.

Multiple outlets ran posts about companies responding positively to the bill’s passage. AT&T announced that the company would give 200,000 workers a $1,000 bonus and invest $1 billion in capital expenditures in the U.S. “I’m sorry, I don’t care who you are, that’s awesome news for AT&T and their employees,” the Right Scoop blogger SooperMexican wrote. “Instead of the U.S. government wasting that tax money, it’s gonna go to those who work hard for it. … I’m a big critic of Trump, but you have to be truly deranged (or a commie) to not see this as an awesome development and big win for the Trump administration. #MAGA!”

Hot Air’s Allahpundit called the move good PR:

Now that’s a PR victory, presumably to be followed by total victory when POTUS suddenly starts sounding bullish on the AT&T/Time-Warner merger. $200 million in bonuses is a big number but Axios puts it in perspective, noting that it’s “far less than the $500 million breakup fee the telco would owe Time Warner if regulators block the deal.” The idea that the new tax cuts will necessarily pay for themselves by generating federal revenue growth is dubious; the idea that the AT&T bonuses might pay for themselves by smoothing the way for merger approval isn’t.