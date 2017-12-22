Today in Conservative Media: Tax Cuts Are Only the Beginning

House Speaker Paul Ryan, flanked by Republican lawmakers, gives House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady his pen after signing the enrollment for the conference report to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Conservatives continued to assess the potential impact of the GOP’s tax bill on Thursday. National Review’s David French criticized detractors for ignoring the tax cuts for middle- and working-class families:

Would the same people scoffing at the impact of $18 per week make the same arguments if, say, GOP reforms were shrinking public benefits by the amount? Would they say, “Who cares? It’s only one less trip to McDonald’s”? Of course not. They’d properly see the negative impact of even small-dollar financial changes. I believe two things at once. The Republican tax relief should have helped working families more, but the help it does give is a meaningful improvement over the status quo. Moreover, the corporate tax-rate reduction is intended to spur additional economic growth that will lead to hiring and wage increases that supplement and improve on the direct economic effects of family tax relief.

Also at National Review, Kevin Williamson called the bill a “dessert-first” approach to fiscal policy and urged Republicans to move on to spending cuts:

… as much fun as it is to mock Harry Reid’s federally subsidized cowboy-poetry festivals and the critical national effort to get monkeys high on cocaine, basically all of federal spending goes to a handful of programs: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, national defense, and interest on the debt. Everything else — from the federal highways to staffing the embassies to the FBI — adds up to about 20 cents on the federal spending dollar. If interest rates go up, then debt service could become a radically larger expense — think about an outlay roughly the size of the Department of Defense budget — very quickly. Which is to say, there’s no way to fix our finances without doing the things that nobody — especially Republicans — wants to do, meaning some combination of cuts to military spending, reform of Social Security and Medicare, and tax increases. The less you want of one, the more you’re going to need of the others.

At RedState, Brandon Morse took on critics of the bonuses announced in the immediate wake of the bill’s passage. “Prosperity as the result of your own independence, and success as the result of being a free man or woman who keeps what he or she has earned, and the dignity that comes with it means little or nothing to Democrats,” he wrote. “In the face of more money and peace of mind being received in the wrong way, i.e. without entitlement or government support, the Democrats suddenly don’t care about the person. Any gift from corporations to their workers is a mask for nefarious corporate greed, and one’s keeping the pay they work for away from the government is robbery and theft.”

In other news:

Conservatives praised U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley for her speech denouncing nations that voted to condemn the U.S. for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Breitbart’s Adam Shaw:

Haley’s remarks were her toughest to date in her career as ambassador, where she has consistently grilled various U.N. officials over the body’s anti-Israel and anti-American bias. She has repeatedly noted the enormous U.S. contributions to the U.N. and has demanded better value for money from the bloated bureaucracy.

While Haley has repeatedly pointed to bias at the U.N., the latest resolution from the GA is different in that it directly singles out the U.S. for a decision in line with long-standing U.S. policy, and it seeks to shame the U.S. Haley has frequently contrasted the treatment of the U.S. and Israel with countries that have appalling human rights records like Cuba, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia – all three of which remain on the Human Rights Council.

“Methinks she deserves some kind of award for being such a badass with an un-aging face,” Louder With Crowder’s Nichole Cooper wrote. “Tell us, where is the fountain of youth? But she’s right. The U.N. was disrespectful, selfish, and ignorant of the history of the Middle East. We can’t blame them, they have sucky education systems. That, and blinding anti-Semitic bias.”