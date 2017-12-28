Today in Conservative Media: It’s Time to Defund the United Nations

The voting results are displayed on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in which the United States’ declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was declared “null and void” on Dec. 21 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Wednesday, conservatives continued commentary about the U.N.’s dismissal of the United States’ declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Ben Shapiro wrote a syndicated column arguing that America should defund the United Nations:

Herein lies the great irony of the United Nations: While it’s the Mos Eisley of international politics — a hive of scum and villainy — and it votes repeatedly to condemn the United States and Israel, the tyrannies that constitute the body continue to oppress their own peoples. Among those who voted last week to condemn the U.S. for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving its embassy to Jerusalem were North Korea, Iran, Yemen and Venezuela. Why exactly should the United States ever take advice from those nations seriously?

We shouldn’t. And we should stop sending cash to an organization that operates as a front for immoral agenda items.

The United Nations spends the vast majority of its time condemning Israel: According to UN Watch, the U.N. Human Rights Council issued 135 resolutions from June 2006 to June 2016, 68 of which were against Israel; the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization only passes resolutions against Israel; and the U.N. General Assembly issued 97 resolutions from 2012 through 2015, 83 of which targeted Israel.

At Townhall, Robert Jeffress called the U.N.’s Israel resolutions evidence that the body is anti-Semitic. “The only logical conclusion is the United Nations has become the leading sponsor of anti-Semitic rhetoric and action in the entire world,” he wrote. “President Trump is right to condemn this body, and the United States Congress needs to follow the president’s courageous example. Israel is also surrounded by enemies who not only believe Israel does not have a right to their land, they don’t believe Israel has the right even to exist. The United States should not be convening those enemies to spew their anti-Semitism in New York City which has the largest Jewish population in the United States.”

The U.N, a useless and downright anti-Semitic body seems to think it had the right to tell the United States of America what it can, and cannot do with respect to its allies.

First, considering that the U.N allows Saudi Arabia, a country which still beheads and stones its citizens, to sit on the Human Rights Council, this isn’t exactly a body known for its moral credibility.

Second, the United States is a sovereign nation, which conducts its foreign policy on behalf of the American people, not some useless bureaucracy, whose appeasement has allowed Islamic radicalism to spread like wildfire throughout the world, and North Korea to develop nuclear weapons.

More to it, what about Israel’s sovereignty? Does Israel not have the right, as all countries do, to declare its own Capital?

Does the U.N believe it has such outrageous authority to deny Israel this fundamental right? Apparently so.

Breitbart’s Steve Bannon reportedly announced that the site would cut off its support of Paul Ryan challenger and former Breitbart contributor Paul Nehlen, who has recently published tweets indicative of anti-Semitism and sympathy with the alt-right. Breitbart’s Joel Pollak seemed to confirm reports on Twitter.

At RedState, Susan Wright slammed Breitbart for backing Nehlen in the first place:

Bannon has vowed to rout the establishment GOP from their seats with primary challengers, and Nehlen was one of his chosen.

Just like Roy Moore.

This new revelation about Nehlen’s true character is pretty much the confirmation of who (or what) Democrats have been saying about the alt-right. That’s the image Bannon has been denying.

And now it’s time to cut bait and bail.

At National Review, David French criticized Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow for admitting in a recent interview that the site had defended Roy Moore in order to defuse the sexual assault allegations against President Trump. “I’m sorry, but this is vile,” he wrote. “It’s one thing to test the claims of a person who publicly accuses a Senate candidate of sexual misconduct. That’s fair, and that’s something journalists should do when considering any claim of wrongdoing. It’s another thing entirely to withhold from readers the judgment that an accuser “had a lot of credibility” as part of an effort to protect an entirely different politician from the possibility of future claims.”