Today in Conservative Media: Full Steam Ahead With Tax Reform

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan leaves at the end of a news briefing after a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Tuesday in Washington. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Conservatives anticipated the passage of the GOP’s tax package on Tuesday. RedState’s Joe Cunningham outlined reasons to support the bill despite its flaws:

One of the good things about this package is that it is incredibly pro-business… but, that’s also one of the bad things. There isn’t as much focus on the middle class as one would like (although the concessions in there for the middle class are pretty good), but there are some potential side effects that will be beneficial.

Obviously, repatriating businesses and their money here would be a major boon for those seeking work. That money can be reinvested into business to keep things growing even more.

That means the outlook for the middle class, which media outlets were sure would take a hit under this plan, is a good one.

At National Review, Charles C.W. Cooke responded to a piece by Jonah Goldberg arguing that the bill could be the Republicans’ Obamacare and hurt them in the midterms. “I’m not convinced that the discovery that almost everyone has got a tax cut is going to matter much to the popularity of this bill, or of the GOP,” he wrote. “Why? Because I don’t think ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ is true any more. It’s not the economy that drove Donald Trump into office, and it won’t be the economy that yields the backlash. We could have 4 percent growth, a booming stock market, and record low unemployment, and our flash points will remain nevertheless.”

Rush Limbaugh argued that Democratic messaging on the tax bill has been ineffective:

[W]hat do the Democrats have in response to this? OK, here’s Trump and the Republicans with a very sweeping, comprehensive tax cut proposal. What’s the Democrats’ response to it? What is their version? They don’t have one, folks. There’s not a single one of them that wants to even get on board conceptually with tax cuts, and there isn’t a single one of them that wants to put forth opposition to it. Their entire agenda is hatred of Trump and attempting to gin up as much of it as they can. So I ask you, is that enough? Is that enough for them to win the House? Let’s just keep it at that. Is ginning up hatred for Trump across the country, can they do that? Can they gin up enough hatred to propel the Democrats back in control of the House? And nothing else. No other agenda items, no other promises, no other, here’s what we stand for, here’s what we’re gonna do, nothing positive.

On Twitter, many conservatives criticized a tweet from the Associated Press reporting that the bill would significantly cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations.

Alternative headline: House passes tax cut for 80 percent of Americans. https://t.co/V6ue5kaffC — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 19, 2017

Why conservatives tune out of mainstream and lament liberal media bias. https://t.co/ezVu6NvlO4 — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) December 19, 2017

What the hell kind of unfair headline is this? https://t.co/ZajJa4gEdc — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 19, 2017

Wow, just utterly shameless Democratic Party propaganda here. The vast majority of Americans get a tax break. https://t.co/4BuJFsF3X7 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 19, 2017

In other news:

Conservatives sparred over a Monday National Review column in which Charles C.W. Cooke criticized Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist at the Washington Post, for reflexive opposition to Trump. David Frum, a conservative writer for the Atlantic, shot back:

What should Rubin do instead? She should, Cooke insinuates, follow the high example he set himself. Although Cooke spoke fiercely of Donald Trump before the election, he has since mostly avoided the uncongenial subject. Where news is too ominous to be ignored—the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the accumulating evidence of collusion with Russia—Cooke has urged conservatives to withhold judgment. They should be “skeptical but not hysterical” about the firing of Comey. In the Russia matter, conservatives should bide their time and keep their mouths shut. “If you aren’t sure that there is a big scandal looming, you’re likely to be circumspect and happy to watch it play out as a process.”

[…] Rubin’s crime is that rather than waking up every morning fresh for that day’s calling of balls and strikes, she carries into each day’s work the memory of the day before. She sees patterns where Cooke sees only incidents. She speaks out even when Cooke deems it prudent to hold his tongue.

Cooke responded. “Everyone knows what ‘team’ Jennifer Rubin is on, just as they know what ‘team’ David Frum is on,” he wrote. “We all know, in advance, what Rubin will write, as we know in advance what Frum will write. She — and he — now have in-built networks, and, judging by the number of Frum’s Twitter followers, they are thriving in them. The lonely position to take is the other one: The one that takes its adherents all over the place in skeptical pursuit of the truth.”

National Review’s Kevin Williamson also chimed in:

As to Frum’s broader argument—that Trump has deformed the conservative movement and that the desire among certain right-leaning activists for position and income has contributed to that—he is of course correct. The contrepreneurs have long been with us and presumably always will be. So long as there’s a living to be made sucking up to power and flattering angry mobs, someone will courageously put on a blue suit and take up the task. And that will be enough to keep Sean Hannity from having to get a real-estate license. “Conservatism can’t survive Donald Trump intact” his headline says, which seems to me old news. A great deal of damage already has been done, and there’s surely more to come. But there is a vicious cycle at work, too: Trump has an agency all his own, but the outrage merchants of Fox News and talk radio were on the lookout for their Trump before Trump came along. Trump fulfills a narrative necessity: There must always be betrayal. You cannot sell what they are selling without it.

The American Conservative’s Rod Dreher also spoke to the erosion of traditional conservatism. “All I can tell you is that I identify less and less with what people mean today when they use the word ‘conservative,’ ” he wrote. “Then again, it’s been like that for me for about a decade, so I’m used to it. It’s kind of vain to say that we are the true conservatives. At least orthodox Catholics who affirm the Church’s doctrinal teachings can appeal to an authoritative standard. Political parties — unless, like the Communist parties, they are run like religious cults — don’t have authoritative standards.”