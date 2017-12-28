Today in Conservative Media: Even the Liberal Vanity Fair Is Tired of Hillary Clinton

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour speaks onstage during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on Oct. 12 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Conservatives covered the fracas over a Vanity Fair video mocking Hillary Clinton, which President Trump tweeted about Wednesday morning. From the Daily Caller:

Liberal elite magazine Vanity Fair says it is very sorry it offended its subscriber base by suggesting Hillary Clinton move on with life and take up new hobbies like knitting.

The suggestion, part of an online video poking fun at the failed presidential candidate, was greeted with outrage, disdain and near-hysteria from Vanity Fair’s readership who immediately complained of sexism.

“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” Beth Kseniak, a spokeswoman for Vanity Fair said Wednesday. The video can still be found on Twitter.

“Worst, perhaps, for Vanity Fair, is that it’s a publication of Conde Nast, whose artistic director is none other than Anna Wintour — a fashion icon, but also a major Hillary Clinton donor who hosted multi-million-dollar fundraisers for the failed Democratic presidential nominee, alongside Harvey Weinstein, during the 2018 campaign,” the Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti noted. “And if that weren’t bad enough, Wintour has already soured on Vanity Fair’s new editor, Radhika Jones, over a pair of novelty fox tights from Anthropologie. The Hillary Clinton jab would not have made Wintour very happy, hence the swift apology.”

RedState’s Brandon Morse criticized Vanity Fair for apologizing, as well as the Democratic Party’s attachment to Hillary Clinton:

Like the beaten party in an abusive relationship, the Democrats are still clinging to Clinton for a variety of reasons, and none of them are good. For one, she’s still the face of the inept, unsuccessful, and downright awkward “Resistance.” Hillary was the last person on the mainstream stage to really give Trump a run for his money, and the left seems stuck on this. Many have tried to take her place, like Elizabeth Warren, but no one can seem to generate the same groundswell.

In their Trump-derangement, many people on the left forget that Clinton was highly disliked. She wasn’t voted into office because of the culture she attempted to bring with her is one that few voters wanted. Even after the election, when losing candidates tend to receive an approval bump, she didn’t at all. In fact, she’s only managed to become even more unpopular.

In other news:

Multiple outlets ran posts about a dustup between Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and a passenger whose seat was given to her on a recent United Airlines flight. On Tuesday, Lee tweeted that the passenger had been upset “because I was an African American woman.” From the Washington Times:

The woman Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee accused of racism is a celebrated photojournalist who helped document human-rights abuses in war-torn Guatemala during the 1980s.

Jean-Marie Simon, whose first-class seat on a United Airlines flight was given to Ms. Jackson Lee, Texas Democrat, lived and worked in Guatemala during the turbulent decade that saw the military seize control of the government in a coup. Hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans were killed or “disappeared” during the conflict.

Hot Air’s Jazz Shaw puzzled over the situation:

This doesn’t absolutely prove anything since none of us can read the secrets buried in the hearts of men (or women), but Simon seems an unlikely candidate for a racism charge at best. Also, the airline’s explanation of how this all took place is dubious to begin with. Simon was on the final leg of a no doubt exhausting trip from Guatemala back to DC with a flight change in Texas. What possible motivation would she have to suddenly cancel her trip? In fact, other than checking the departure gate and seeing if the flight was on schedule, why would she be messing around with her reservation at all? She’s asked the airline to provide proof that she had inadvertently cancelled her flight, but none has been produced yet. Seems to me that it would have been a relatively easy thing for United to do and they could have put all of this to rest.