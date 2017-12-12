A policeman stands guard in Times Square not far from the site of a pipe bomb explosion on Monday in New York City. John Moore/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

Conservatives responded to Monday morning’s attempted bombing of the New York City subway. “Until this morning, few people had ever heard the name Akayed Ullah, but we’ll get to hear plenty about the erstwhile jihadi in the weeks and months to come,” wrote Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey. “In a parallel to October’s truck attack in the Big Apple, though, immigration doesn’t seem to be the issue. Ullah had been here for years before becoming radicalized, or at least acting on it.” Breitbart’s John Binder focused on the Department of Homeland Security’s confirmation that Ullah had entered the United States via chain migration. “As Breitbart News reported, more than 140,000 Bangladeshi nationals — larger than the population of Dayton, Ohio — have entered the United States since 2005 for no other reason than to reunite with extended family members,” he wrote. “This is the second time in three months that a foreign-born suspected terrorist entered the U.S. through an immigration program that Trump has called for the end to.” The Gateway Pundit condemned the press conference given by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the immediate aftermath of the attack. “Neither Cuomo or DeBlasio mentioned ISIS, Islam, Islamic Terrorism or Muslims in the comments,” the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft wrote. “The denial on the left is at suicidal levels.”

In other news:

Conservatives responded to renewed interest in the sexual misconduct allegations against President Trump, which has led to multiple Democratic senators calling for his resignation. The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro contemplated the criteria for asking politicians to resign in general and argued that Trump stepping down would only be defensible given a standard in which politicians are expected never to have done wrong:

He hasn’t been convicted of a crime; he’s not about to be convicted of a crime; he’s post-election, and the public knew about all of these allegations before. The benefit of this standard would be a cleaner, gentler politics; the downside is that (a) it will never happen and (b) it would overrule the public on questions they’ve already been polled upon. Franken and Trump aren’t similarly situated; Franken’s information broke now, not before his election.

So, pick your standard, and then stand by it. The media’s attempts to press new life into Trump’s accusers in order to re-litigate an election that already ended are obvious bias, not news. And Trump has denied all allegations, so he’s not resigning in any case. Democrats know that, and they’re not interested in Trump resigning — they just want to club Trump about the ears.

The Gateway Pundit scrutinized Brave New Films—the company behind a Monday press conference featuring three of Trump’s accusers—and its ties to George Soros:

According to the Brave New Films website, George Soros’ Open Society is one of their donors. Brave New Films has also partnered up with George Soros’ Media Matters.

[…] Claiming to be non-partisan while far-left wing billionaire George Soros is one of their financial backers and partners is utterly ridiculous.

George Soros is pure evil. Everything he is involved in is with the intention to bring down President Trump and destroy the United States.

RedState’s Susan Wright also cast a skeptical eye on Brave New Films, but she warned against dismissing the claims of Trump’s accusers:

So does this new revelation mean all the women are lying? No. Does it mean they’re all telling the truth? No. They deserve to be heard, no matter what. It’ll make for some interesting (and predictable) chatter on social media and news chat shows, for awhile.