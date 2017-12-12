Today in Conservative Media: Roy Moore Heads for the Finish Line

Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore departs on his horse, Sassy, at the polling station after voting in Gallant, Alabama, on Tuesday. Jim Watson/Getty Images

All eyes were on the special election in Alabama on Tuesday. The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl told readers to ignore polling. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen in this race — not even the pollsters,” he wrote. “The polls have been all over the place. A Fox News poll released on Monday showed Jones leading Moore by 10 points, 50-40. But two polls released on Saturday showed Moore leading Jones, one by 5 points, the other by 4. Exactly a week ago, one poll showed Moore with a 7-point lead, another put Jones up by 4. So forget the polls and pick ’em.”

Rush Limbaugh told a caller to his radio show, Nathan, that a win for Roy Moore wouldn’t dent the liberal media’s self-assurance:

Well, I know that you are hoping that there would be a media comeuppance. You would love to sit there and watch these people and see the realization on their faces that they’ve been wrong about everything and it’s come-to-Jesus day. And I hate to tell you you’re never going to see it. Because they are never going to do it. They are poison. There is literal poison running through their veins and their arteries and their loins and whatever circuitry is in their brains. They literally have been poisoned.

Even the New York media, they’re not even interested in this terror attack. They can’t be bothered to report on that which happened on their own turf because that would prove Trump right again about the need to vet visas and refugees. They’re never gonna do anything that acknowledges they think Trump was right about anything. If Roy Moore wins, that’s their plan. Everything they are doing, Nathan, today is rooted in the hope and belief they have that Roy Moore wins.

At RedState, Kimberly Ross argued that the GOP will be hurt whether or not Moore wins. “On one hand, we have a pro-abort Democrat ready to do the party’s bidding in D.C. On the other hand, we have a bigoted, ‘constitutionally illiterate’ judge who is very likely a predator,” she wrote. “I won’t feel sorry for the Republican Party if Judge Roy Moore loses his race. We can thank lazy primary voters for choosing him. We can also thank Trump fever for carrying over from the 2016 election and turning this race into what it has become.”

Both the Daily Caller and Hot Air ran posts about a Politico report revealing that Doug Jones had received support from a SuperPAC closely linked to the national Democratic Party. “Jones denied being tied to national Democrats,” Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey wrote, “even to the point of claiming in campaign ads that he wouldn’t owe anything to Chuck Schumer, as Gabriel DeBenedetti reports, but … come on, man. How many voters really believed that? Of course the national party went all-in to take a seat away from Republicans in a special election. What else were they going to do?”

Breitbart shined a spotlight on the “politically charged social media screeds” of Jones’ celebrity supporters including Debra Messing and Keegan-Michael Key:

The left-wing celebrity support for Jones in Alabama is reminiscent of the Hollywood-heavy campaign earlier this year for Democrat Jon Ossoff, who lost his bid against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s Sixth District special congressional election. Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary filmmaker-turned-Democratic politician, lost his election bid despite the overwhelming support from celebrities who stumped for and contributed to his campaign.

Rosie O’Donnell, perhaps President Donald Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critic, maxed out her donations to Jones’ campaign, donating $2,700 to the Democratic candidate, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Despite the outpour of celebrity support and allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, Moore leads Jones by 3.8 percentage points, according to an average of the latest polls.

A post at Conservative Tribune defended an interview Moore did with a 12-year-old girl—calling it “adorable, wholesome and informative” and contrasted it with former Vice President Joe Biden’s touching of children in photo ops. “[T]he same media that constantly hammers Moore over unproven allegations that he flirted with and sexually harassed/abused girls and young women decades ago has been mostly reticent about Biden’s creepy behavior,” the post read, “with only a few publishers taking note of it.”

Multiple outlets ran posts about the exchanges between Kirsten Gillibrand, who called on President Trump to resign over the sexual misconduct allegations against him on Monday, and Trump, who tweeted Tuesday morning about the New York senator.

RedState’s Sarah Rumpf mocked Gillibrand’s responses to Trump’s tweet:

Poor oppressed Kirsten Gillibrand. President Donald Trump tweeted about her, and now she’s been silenced, never to be heard from again. Her noble voice, stolen by this evil agent of the patriarchy, never to speak another word …

Wait, what’s that now?

She’s tweeting to her nearly nine hundred thousand followers? And MSNBC is promoting a video of her speaking?

And oh, here she is on CNN yesterday, talking to a national television audience … That doesn’t seem very silent to me.

But yet, here she is … tweeting, “We won’t be silenced.”

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren condemned Trump for “slut-shaming” Gillibrand, the Gateway Pundit ran a post titled “Pocahontas Just Called Senator Gillibrand a ‘Slut’ While Coming to Her Defense” “What does Pocahontas know about Gillibrand that we don’t?” the Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks wrote. “In order for someone to be shamed for being a ‘slut’ — that would mean they must be at the very least perceived as one, right?”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro defended Trump by bringing up a comment made in 2016 about Mitt Romney being previously willing to drop to his knees for donations. “Was Trump sexually harassing Romney?” he asked. “But the Left has now boiled down sexual harassment to ‘anything mean we don’t like.’ That’s an easy way to let actual sexual harassers off the hook, and it’s a counterproductive way of targeting Trump. But anti-Trump rage trumps rationality in the world of the Left.”