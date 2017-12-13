Today in Conservative Media: Roy Moore Beat Himself

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore waits to be introduced to speak about the race against his Democratic opponent Doug Jones. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Today in Conservative Media is a daily roundup of the biggest stories in the right-wing press.

On Wednesday, conservatives assessed Roy Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s special Senate election. At the Blaze, Glenn Beck delivered a postmortem:

Roy Moore beat himself. The White House helped him do it. Steve Bannon is completely discredited today. And I think Trump is in trouble. This election was a unique perfect storm of Moore’s questionable past, coupled with the #MeToo cultural momentum, which cast enough doubt about Moore that many voters were conflicted.

At National Review, Ben Shapiro argued that the result dissipated part of the mythos of Trumpism:

Trumpism, it turns out, isn’t a philosophy. It’s just a man who ran and won against the most unpalatable candidate in modern American history. That’s an incredible accomplishment. It’s not a strategy. Yet the wandering minstrels will continue to sing the Legend of Trump for donors near and far. They’ll continue to suggest that Trumpism is a sword in a stone, ready to be plucked up and used against the “establishment” by any person brave enough to wield it. They’ll never define the “establishment” — they’ll ignore that Trump’s agenda will now be stymied thanks to their own brave endorsement of an “anti-establishment” candidate. They’ll blame Mitch McConnell for their own support of a wildly execrable candidate. They’ll never define “nationalist populism”; they’ll just state that anyone who opposes it opposes “the people.” Leading them will be Breitbart’s Steve Bannon, a man who made Moore his avatar — a man who desperately wishes for fame and power, but can achieve it only on the back of others’ accomplishments.

Also at National Review, David French wrote that Jones’ victory represented the triumph of the New South over the Old South. “The New South at its best is still distinctively southern,” he wrote. “It retains its disproportionate commitment to military service, its deep faith, and its skepticism of classism and elitism. At the same time, it rejects the racist fundamentalism of churches past and strives mightily to improve educational systems held back by generations of indifference and disregard. Let’s not forget, this is a region that segregated its schools, restaurants, and hotels and blocked black Americans’ access to the ballot box just a few decades ago. The magnitude of the change it’s experienced in such a short time is astounding.”

The Daily Caller’s Robert Donachie argued that Republicans shouldn’t be too troubled by Moore’s loss:

Even with the loss of a seat to Jones, Republicans still retain enough of a majority to pass whatever legislation they want, provided all 51 Republican senators vote in lockstep. Senate Republicans passed a budget in October that allows leadership to pass legislation with only 51 “yes” votes and bypass filibusters from Democrats altogether.

Jones also won’t be a factor Republicans have to consider for a number of weeks. Leadership announced Tuesday that Jones will not likely be seated until after the Christmas recess, which means Republicans will maintain their 52 seat majority while finalizing tax reform and negotiating the upcoming budget agreement. If anything, the election of Jones is a test for a leadership body that has already had a nearly impossible time rallying members of their own party.

Ann Coulter said that she had secretly wanted Roy Moore to lose all along. “When the accusations against Roy Moore first arose, I proposed that the president make a deal to replace Moore with [Congressman Mo] Brooks,” she wrote in a column that appeared at Breitbart. “Obviously, the GOP would be in a much better position right now if only Republicans had learned to hang on my every word. Instead, everyone did exactly the wrong thing, and they got the worst of all possible worlds.” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft listed parties responsible for Moore’s loss:

Doug Jones had several supporters to thank on Tuesday for his stunning win.

** Mitch McConnell for his support.

** The GOP elites for their $500,000 in financial support

** The GOP elites in Washington DC

** Republican Senator Senator [sic] Shelby for his last minute announcement to vote crap on the Republican candidate

** FOX News and FBN elites.

** The Washington Post for their 38 year-old sexual scandal

** Matt Drudge and The Drudge Report for his refusal to report on any news that would hurt the Democrat candidate

** Democrat media — For the constant attacks against Judge Roy Moore

** Democrat media — For their refusal to report on Doug Jones positions

** Greg Gutfeld