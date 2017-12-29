Three-Year-Old Boy Playing With Stove Caused Deadliest New York City Fire in Decades

Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire on December 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

New York officials say they’ve found the cause of one of the city’s deadliest fires in recent memory that erupted Thursday night in the Bronx: a three-year-old boy playing with a stove in a first floor apartment.

The fast-moving flame engulfed the five-story 100-year-old apartment complex killing at least 12 people, including four children. The fire is the deadliest fire in New York City in a quarter century.

From NBC News:

A 3-1/2-year-old boy with a “history of playing with the burners and turning them on” caused the fire, [New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro] told reporters. Before his mother knew it, he said, “this fire had gotten a good hold of the kitchen.” The commissioner added that the mother of the child was in her apartment at the time, but not attending to the boy. By the time she discovered the flames, it was too late.

“She exited her apartment with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old, and left the door open, so this fire quickly spread up the stairs,” Nigro said. The lesson, he added: “Close the door, close the door, close the door. If unfortunately you do have a fire in your apartment, you must close the door when you exit because the results if you don’t are what happened here last night.”

Fire department officials say the first emergency call came at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday; firefighters arrived at the scene in three minutes. The windy conditions helped fuel the blaze, which moved rapidly up the building, killing people on multiple floors. “A woman and her two daughters and a niece on the fifth floor were killed when flames from the first floor rushed up the stairwell, filling the passageway with smoke and sending people scurrying down a fire escape,” according to the New York Times. “The five-story apartment building had open violations for a broken smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector in a first-floor apartment, according to Department of Housing Preservation and Development records.”

More than 150 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze; at least 12 people were rescued from the roughly 20-unit apartment building.