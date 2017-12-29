Three-Year-Old Boy Playing With Stove Caused Deadliest New York City Fire in Decades

 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

Three-Year-Old Playing With Stove Caused Deadliest New York City Fire in Decades

By
Dec 29, 2017, 11:45 AM
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire on December 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene of an apartment fire on December 29, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

New York officials say they’ve found the cause of one of the city’s deadliest fires in recent memory that erupted Thursday night in the Bronx: a three-year-old boy playing with a stove in a first floor apartment.
The fast-moving flame engulfed the five-story 100-year-old apartment complex killing at least 12 people, including four children. The fire is the deadliest fire in New York City in a quarter century.

From NBC News:

A 3-1/2-year-old boy with a “history of playing with the burners and turning them on” caused the fire, [New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro] told reporters. Before his mother knew it, he said, “this fire had gotten a good hold of the kitchen.” The commissioner added that the mother of the child was in her apartment at the time, but not attending to the boy. By the time she discovered the flames, it was too late.

“She exited her apartment with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old, and left the door open, so this fire quickly spread up the stairs,” Nigro said. The lesson, he added: “Close the door, close the door, close the door. If unfortunately you do have a fire in your apartment, you must close the door when you exit because the results if you don’t are what happened here last night.”

Fire department officials say the first emergency call came at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday; firefighters arrived at the scene in three minutes. The windy conditions helped fuel the blaze, which moved rapidly up the building, killing people on multiple floors. “A woman and her two daughters and a niece on the fifth floor were killed when flames from the first floor rushed up the stairwell, filling the passageway with smoke and sending people scurrying down a fire escape,” according to the New York Times. “The five-story apartment building had open violations for a broken smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector in a first-floor apartment, according to Department of Housing Preservation and Development records.”

More than 150 firefighters were involved in putting out the blaze; at least 12 people were rescued from the roughly 20-unit apartment building.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City. Follow him on Twitter.

Most Recent

Osita Nwanevu

Today in Conservative Media: Trump’s Right. It’s Too Cold to Believe in Climate Change

Sam Adams

World of Tomorrow, Episode 2: Stick Figures, Slapstick, and Existential Terror.

Henry Grabar

Homeowners Lining Up to Pay Early Taxes Is a Sign of Blue-State Pain to Come

Elliot Hannon

Protests Flare in Cities Across Iran, as Thousands Express Dissatisfaction With Government

Rachel Withers

Guy Fieri’s Times Square Restaurant, Subject of Much Mockery, Will Close Forever on New Year’s Eve

Elliot Hannon

Three-Year-Old Boy Playing With Stove Caused Deadliest New York City Fire in Decades

Most Engaging

The Most Scathing Editor Comments From Milo Yiannopoulos’ Book Manuscript

Rachel Withers

How Memphis Outsmarted Tennessee to Remove Its Confederate Monuments

Henry Grabar

Melania Trump Orders Removal of Damaged, 200-Year-Old Tree From White House Lawn

Daniel Politi

Trump Boasts He’s Signed More Laws Than Any President Since Truman. He’s Actually Signed the Fewest.

Elliot Hannon