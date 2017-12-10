Three Arrested After Masked Men Throw Molotov Cocktails at Swedish Synagogue

Police arrive after a synagogue was attacked in a failed arson attempt in Goteborg, Sweden, late December 9, 2017. ADAM IHSE/Getty Images

The Jewish community in Sweden is reeling this weekend after a group of masked men threw what appeared to be Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in the city of Goteborg. A community center attached to the synagogue was having a youth event at the time of the attack and there were some 20 to 30 people there. No one was injured and rain quickly put out flames from the firebombs. But the attack has sparked concern across Europe particularly since it came a day after around 200 people took part in a rally in the southern city of Malmo where demonstrators yelled anti-Jewish slogans to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the attack on the synagogue in Sweden’s second-largest city. One witness said there were around a dozen men, while another puts the number at 20. So far, three people have been arrested for the attack. “The arrested individuals are suspected of attempted arson,” a law enforcement official said.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven condemned the attack:

I am outraged by the attack on the synagogue in Gothenburg yesterday and that violence against Jews was incited at a demonstration in Malmö. There is no place for anti-Semitism in Swedish society. The perpetrators must be held to account. All democratic forces must now work together to build a tolerant and open society in which everyone feels safe.

Jewish communities in the region are increasing security amid concern that this could spread throughout the continent. In neighboring Finland, for example, police are increasing security around the Helsinki synagogue. “Yes, we are extremely concerned. It’s a shame that this foreign policy situation has spread to the Jewish communities of the Nordic countries. It’s nothing to be happy about,” the current head of the Helsinki Jewish community, Yaron Nadbornik, said.

The European Jewish Congress also raised the alarm, with the group’s president, Moshe Kantor, saying it was “unconscionable that Jews are under attack on the streets of Europe” and urged authorities to take “strong punitive action” against the perpetrators of the attacks and “call for the immediate arrest of anyone who makes murderous chants.”

Kantor went on to note that the attack shouldn’t be tied to Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“It is highly morally objectionable to suggest that people want to murder a particular group because of a diplomatic statement, and no one would dare to suggest that any other group could justifiably be targeted because of what happens with a nation they are seen to be connected to,” Kantor said. “There is once again a double standard against Jews and anyone who suggests such an equation should be ashamed of themselves. Anyone who justifies antisemitic attacks on Jews, whether physical or verbal, places themselves in the category of an anti-Semite.”