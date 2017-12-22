 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

They Found Trump’s Perfect Ambassador

By
Dec. 22, 2017, 12:12 PM
Pete Hoekstra back when he was MAGA-ing in Congress.
Pete Hoekstra back when he was MAGA-ing in Congress.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The fake news is strong with this one.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Jeremy Stahl is a Slate senior editor.

Most Recent

Daniel Politi

FBI Claims it Stopped Christmas Attack in San Francisco by Former Marine

Henry Grabar

Slip Into the Christmas Spirit With These Romantic Japanese Bullet Train Ads

Osita Nwanevu

Today in Conservative Media: The Tax Bill is a Victory for Math "in a Post-Gender Spectrum World"

Henry Grabar

Trump Invites America to Rate His and Obama’s Presidencies With Unimpeachably Evenhanded Survey

Rachel Withers

SNL’s Hallmark Christmas Movie Parody Starring James Franco Is Almost As Ridiculous As the Real Thing

Jeremy Stahl

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What Fresh Hell Will Season Four of the Trump Show Bring?

Most Engaging

Love Actually’s Workplace Harassment Feels Especially Egregious at the End of 2017

Rachel Withers

Is Wesleyan University Compromising Its Academic Reputation to Make Money From Football?

Ben Strauss

These Unusually Rich Sample Tax-Plan Families Are All Too Real

Henry Grabar

The True Lesson of the Tax Bill: This Country Is for Rich People

Jordan Weissmann