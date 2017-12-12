Police stand guard on Tuesday as commuters make their way through a passageway near the site of Monday morning’s attempted terror attack in New York City. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The suspect in Monday’s New York City subway bombing has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism, the New York Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old Akayed Ullah was also charged with making a terroristic threat and possessing a weapon. According to the Associated Press, he is expected to face federal charges later.

Police arrested Ullah, an electrician and Bangladeshi immigrant, after he partially detonated the explosive strapped to his body near Port Authority terminal in Manhattan. Ullah had allegedly carried the attack out in the name of ISIS, authorities said, but there is no known direct contact with the organization.

Authorities have also revealed Ullah said he was angry over U.S. bombings in ISIS territory and detonated the bomb to avenge Muslims killed around the world, according to NBC News, and that he said he detonated it after he spotted a holiday decoration. He had learned to make his crude homemade bomb online and assembled it in his apartment in Brooklyn, NBC reported.

Ullah, who emigrated to the U.S. in 2011 and is a legal permanent resident, had no criminal history and had raised no suspicion, law enforcement officials said. He had made multiple overseas trips from 2012–2017, authorities said.

Ullah had also been a licensed cab driver from 2012–2015, according to NBC. He sustained burns in his failed suicide attack and was taken to the hospital. A few people were injured in the attack, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police searched Ullah’s Brooklyn home, where he lived with relatives, as well as a nearby apartment where another relative was thought to live, according to the New York Times.

Ullah’s family have released a statement condemning their treatment at the hands of law enforcement after the attack. In a statement issued Monday night through the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New York, the family said they were “heartbroken” by the attack but upset by the justice system. “Today we have seen our children, as young as 4 years old, held out in the cold, detained as their parents were questioned,” they said in the statement.