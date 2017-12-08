The Middle East’s Biggest Mystery: Who Paid $450 Million for a Second-Rate Leonardo?

Christie’s employees pose in front of a painting entitled Salvator Mundi by Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci at a photocall at Christie’s auction house in central London on October 22, 2017 ahead of its sale at Christie’s New York on November 15, 2017. TOLGA AKMEN/Getty Images

While the stakes are mercifully lower than those of other ongoing controversies in the Middle East, the mystery this week about the true buyer of the most expensive painting ever sold is truly fascinating.

Last month, a painting of Jesus Christ called Salvator Mundi was sold at Christie’s in New York to an anonymous buyer for $450 million, smashing previous auction records. The painting was previously thought to be by one of Leonardo’s disciples and was partly painted over by art dealers before it was authenticated as a Leonardo around a decade ago. The previous owner was a Russian fertilizer tycoon who paid $127.5 million for it in 2013.

Thursday morning, the New York Times reported that a little-known Saudi prince with no known history as an art collector, Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud, had been the buyer of the painting. The paper cited “documents provided from inside Saudi Arabia.” Bader later put out a statement noting the “strange and inaccurate information” in the story, but did not confirm or deny that he had bought the painting.

Just as the Times was unsuccessfully trying to get comment from Bader, the soon-to-open Louvre Abu Dhabi museum tweeted, “Da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi is coming to #LouvreAbuDhabi”—without specifying when it would happen, how long the painting would be on display, or how it had been acquired.

Then, later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported a bigger bombshell: that while Prince Bader’s name had been on the paperwork, U.S. intelligence reports say the real buyer was none other than Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the ambitious, young ruler-in-waiting and close confidant of Jared Kushner who is increasingly seen as the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and is at the center of several geopolitical conflicts.

This would be a curious move for the prince. For one thing, it’s a painting of Jesus. Symbols of Christianity are banned in Saudi Arabia. Depictions of prophets, including Jesus, are generally prohibited or discouraged in Islam.

Beyond that, the crown prince just launched an anti-corruption campaign, cracking down on some of his more lavishly living fellow princes, so it’s an odd time to drop half a billion on a painting. (Not to mention the sickening contrast with the images of starving Yemeni children amid a Saudi blockade.)

The plot took another turn on Friday when the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Culture Noura al-Kaabi said on Twitter that that her government had bought the painting, for display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The museum tweeted, “The work was acquired by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi for the museum.” (Abu Dhabi is one of the emirates making up the UAE federation and serves as its capital.) The National, a newspaper owned by the Abu Dhabi government, reported that, “Saudi sources confirmed to the National that western newspaper reports that the painting had been bought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were wrong. Instead it is the UAE that has landed the prized work which will now go on display at the museum, which is at the heart of a fast emerging cultural district in the capital.”

Reuters then reported on a document showing that Bader had been “authorized to purchase the painting on behalf of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism.”

The Saudi embassy in Washington eventually confirmed to the Financial Times that Bader had bought the painting as an “intermediary purchaser,” not mentioning if Mohammed had played a role. A person briefed on the deal told the FT, “It is supposed to be a state to state gift, like when France gave the Statue of Liberty to the U.S.” This doesn’t quite explain all the secrecy and conflicting reports over the last two days though.

It would make sense that the Saudi government would want to do something generous for Abu Dhabi. The crown prince reportedly is personally close to the emirate’s ruling family, and Saudi-UAE relations have been getting much stronger. The UAE has been a key ally of Saudi efforts to isolate Qatar and fight the Houthis in Yemen—both part of an overall strategy aimed at curbing Iranian influence.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is an effort to boost the UAE’s cultural clout, taking aim at rival Qatar’s recent blizzard of spending on museums and cultural events. Salvator Mundi seems to be viewed as a potential big-ticket draw for the museum, along the lines of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa at its namesake museum in Paris.

This may work, despite the fact that art critics have dismissed Salvator Mundi as a minor Leonardo and that lingering doubts remain about whether he painted it at all. If people come to the museum to see it, it will probably be largely because so much money was spent on it.