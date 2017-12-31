 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Cleveland Browns Bellyflop Into Immortality With 0-16 Season

By
Dec 31, 2017, 5:20 PM
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs upfield for a 96 yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
The game was tied at one point. Then JuJu Smith-Schuster ran a kickoff return 96 yards for a touchdown.
The Cleveland Browns did it. They dared to dream, and, after a long year of losing, they lost again on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-24. Cleveland limped away from the 2017 NFL season without a single victory, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in history to go 0-16.

The Steelers benched a slew of starters for the contest, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

If the Steelers were playing anyone besides the Browns, it probably would have been seen as a concession. But for Cleveland, it was a challenge, and, naturally, they failed. They had chances to overcome the hump and take the lead, but, like some sort of orange-clad Sisyphus, Cleveland couldn’t pull off the upset against what essentially amounted to Pittsburgh’s backup squad.

The game—and, thus, the Browns’ season—ended during a last-gasp drive with a dropped pass on fourth down. They can at least take solace that it did not conclude with an interception. Of course, there’s always next year for that.

If you are unfamiliar with rollercoasters, you might call this a “rollercoaster season” for the Browns. But for those who are aware that rollercoasters have both downs and ups, Cleveland’s 2017 resembled something different. It was akin to throwing a bowling ball down a well, and, even after 16 games, we’re still waiting to hear the splash.

Cleveland’s year got off to a telling start when the front office traded for quarterback Brock Osweiler, taking on his 2017 contract in order to also obtain two future draft picks. Osweiler didn’t take a single snap for the team and was released in September. The Browns paid him $16 million for the honor. Somehow, it was all downhill from there.

The Browns were actually involved in a few close games, including two overtime affairs, but they were built to suffer. The only silver lining for Cleveland fans is that they were at least prepared for such futility: the team went 1-15 last season and 3-13 the year before. If this trend is to continue, then the Browns will need to figure out how to get their win column into negative numbers next year. Given that they are the Cleveland Browns, they might actually do it. If anyone can break the laws of physics and basic sequentiality in the name of losing, it’s them.

When winter thaws into spring and the Browns enter another NFL Draft, training camp, and preseason, each Cleveland fan will have precisely one thing to look forward to: the decision as to whether or not he or she will spend another slate of Sundays with this team. After that, it’s all up to the Browns. Again.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

