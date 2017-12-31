The Cleveland Browns Bellyflop Into Immortality With 0-16 Season

The game was tied at one point. Then JuJu Smith-Schuster ran a kickoff return 96 yards for a touchdown. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns did it. They dared to dream, and, after a long year of losing, they lost again on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-24. Cleveland limped away from the 2017 NFL season without a single victory, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in history to go 0-16.

The Steelers benched a slew of starters for the contest, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers’ inactives are a veritable Pro Bowl team:



Ben Roethlisberger

Le'Veon Bell

Maurkice Pouncey

David DeCastro

Antonio Brown

Cam Heyward

Coty Sensabaugh.



Browns couldn’t ask for any more help.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2017

If the Steelers were playing anyone besides the Browns, it probably would have been seen as a concession. But for Cleveland, it was a challenge, and, naturally, they failed. They had chances to overcome the hump and take the lead, but, like some sort of orange-clad Sisyphus, Cleveland couldn’t pull off the upset against what essentially amounted to Pittsburgh’s backup squad.

The game—and, thus, the Browns’ season—ended during a last-gasp drive with a dropped pass on fourth down. They can at least take solace that it did not conclude with an interception. Of course, there’s always next year for that.

😆 #Browns season described in 1 play! With this drop Cleveland officially finishes the 2017 season 0-16. 🤕🤒 pic.twitter.com/pH5NXsO5r9 — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) December 31, 2017

If you are unfamiliar with rollercoasters, you might call this a “rollercoaster season” for the Browns. But for those who are aware that rollercoasters have both downs and ups, Cleveland’s 2017 resembled something different. It was akin to throwing a bowling ball down a well, and, even after 16 games, we’re still waiting to hear the splash.

Cleveland’s year got off to a telling start when the front office traded for quarterback Brock Osweiler, taking on his 2017 contract in order to also obtain two future draft picks. Osweiler didn’t take a single snap for the team and was released in September. The Browns paid him $16 million for the honor. Somehow, it was all downhill from there.

The Browns were actually involved in a few close games, including two overtime affairs, but they were built to suffer. The only silver lining for Cleveland fans is that they were at least prepared for such futility: the team went 1-15 last season and 3-13 the year before. If this trend is to continue, then the Browns will need to figure out how to get their win column into negative numbers next year. Given that they are the Cleveland Browns, they might actually do it. If anyone can break the laws of physics and basic sequentiality in the name of losing, it’s them.

When winter thaws into spring and the Browns enter another NFL Draft, training camp, and preseason, each Cleveland fan will have precisely one thing to look forward to: the decision as to whether or not he or she will spend another slate of Sundays with this team. After that, it’s all up to the Browns. Again.