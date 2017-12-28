 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 41 in Kabul in Latest Mass Casualty Attack on Shiites

Dec 28, 2017, 11:46 AM
Afghan residents inspect the site of a bomb attack on a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on December 28, 2017.
Afghan residents inspect the site of a bomb attack on a Shiite cultural center in Kabul on Thursday.
SHAH MARAI/Getty Images

A suicide bombing at a Shiite cultural center in Kabul killed at least 41 people and injured 84 more, according to Afghan officials. ISIS claimed responsibility for the latest deadly attack on Shiites in a country that has seen multiple mass casualties over the past two years. An Iran-backed news outlet housed in the cultural center was also believed to be targeted.

From the New York Times:

“I have little doubt that this attack deliberately targeted civilians,” said Toby Lanzer, the acting head of the United Nations mission in Afghanistan. “Today in Kabul we have witnessed another truly despicable crime in a year already marked by unspeakable atrocities.”

In the assault on Thursday, one suicide bomber entered the Tebyan cultural center during a group discussion for the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and then detonated his explosive vest, said Sadiq Muradi, Kabul’s deputy police chief. Two improvised explosive devices placed nearby went off shortly after that, officials said … Workers at the Istiqlal hospital appeared overwhelmed by the number of victims, some of them lying in the corridors. Many were being treated for severe burns. Family members arrived to claim the bodies of loved ones.

The attack also came on the three-year anniversary of the official end of the U.S.-led NATO combat mission in Afghanistan. Since then, the U.N. has tracked a spike in Shiite-targeted attacks, with more than a dozen happening in the past two years. This latest attack only heightens concerns that Afghanistan is being drawn in as a proxy for a larger Sunni-Shiite conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Elliot Hannon is a writer in New York City. Follow him on Twitter.

