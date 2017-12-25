 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Open Thread

Eggnog Riot

Join Slate’s open thread for the week of Dec 25.

Dec. 25, 2017, 12:01 AM

Today is Christmas, of course. It is also the 191st anniversary of the Eggnog Riot, ostensibly a company holiday party that got out of hand at the West Point Military Academy on this day in 1826. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the merits of company holiday parties, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share

Most Recent

Eggnog Riot, in This Week’s Open Thread

Matthew Dessem

A Very 2017 Yule Log Video

Daniel Politi

A Tragic Christmas in the Philippines: At Least 200 Killed in Storm, Dozens Die in Mall Fire

Daniel Politi

Trump Praises Himself in Call to Troops: “We Say Christmas Again Very Proudly”

Daniel Politi

GOP Sen. Flake Says Trump Is Inviting Challenge From Republican Centrists

Daniel Politi

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gets a Special Christmas package: Gift-Wrapped Horse Manure

Most Engaging

Trump’s Presidential Coin Is Just as Tacky and Egotistical as You’d Expect

Daniel Politi

Trump Invites America to Rate His and Obama’s Presidencies With Unimpeachably Evenhanded Survey

Henry Grabar

These Unusually Rich Sample Tax-Plan Families Are All Too Real

Henry Grabar

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: What Fresh Hell Will Season Four of the Trump Show Bring?

Jeremy Stahl