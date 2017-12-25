Eggnog Riot, in This Week’s Open Thread

Today is Christmas, of course. It is also the 191st anniversary of the Eggnog Riot, ostensibly a company holiday party that got out of hand at the West Point Military Academy on this day in 1826. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the merits of company holiday parties, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!