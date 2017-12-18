Nicholas I was the emperor of Russia from 1825 until 1855. Franz Krüger/Wikimedia Commons

“God Save the Tsar!,” the Russian empire’s national anthem for much of the 19th century, was first performed on this day in 1833. You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the history of Russian anthems, or to pursue other points of off-topic, freewheeling discourse.

