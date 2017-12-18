Sarah and Todd Palin during an election night rally on November 4, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A dramatic scene unfolded over the weekend at the home of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin that ended with the arrest of Palin’s eldest son, Track, on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and criminal mischief. This is the second domestic violence arrest for the Iraq war veteran in the last two years. The altercation started as a dispute over borrowing a truck. Track’s dad, Todd Palin, told police he forbid his son from coming to the family home in Wasilla, Alaska to get his pickup truck because Track was on pain medication and had been drinking. Enraged, the 28-year-old told his dad over the phone he was going to “come anyway to beat his ass” and showed up at the Palins’ home shortly after.

Todd Palin told police he retrieved his gun in order to protect his family and confronted his son at the door. With the front door blocked, Track looked through a nearby window and saw his dad pointing a gun at him through the glass. Track told his dad several times to shoot him, according to court documents, and then punched through the window after Todd tapped the pane with the gun. Track climbed through the broken window and took the gun from his dad, held him on the ground, and hit him in the head, leaving him bleeding. Todd Palin was able to escape and flee the residence. “When Track arrived Todd decided that he was not going to shoot his son when Track came through the window,” according to court documents.

Sarah Palin called the police at 8:30 p.m., telling them Track was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.” The police arrived as both Todd and Sarah Palin were fleeing the scene in separate vehicles, leaving Track alone in the residence. The police officers said Track yelled at them, calling them “peasants” as they approached the Palin home, attempting to communicate him. The officers took Track into custody “without incident.”