Utah Newspaper: Orrin Hatch Has “Unquenchable Thirst for Power,” Should Retire

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) talks with reporters following a lunch meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House November 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Salt Lake Tribune thinks it is time for Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving GOP senator in history, to step aside. The paper’s editorial board named Hatch their 2017 “Utahn of the Year,” a title that is given to someone who “had the biggest impact. For good or for ill.” And the designation has nothing to do with his longevity in the Senate or that “he has been a senator from Utah longer than three-fifths of the state’s population has been alive.”

The paper gave the designation with three considerations in mind:

-Hatch’s part in the dramatic dismantling of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

-His role as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in passing a major overhaul of the nation’s tax code.

-His utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.

Now that Hatch has finally been able to get the tax reform he wanted through Congress, he should announce he will be stepping down. “It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career,” the editorial stated. “If he doesn’t, the voters should end it for him.”

Hatch had said in 2012 that it would be his las campaign. “Clearly, it was a lie,” the paper’s editorial board wrote in its Christmas Day editorial. “Once again, Hatch has moved to freeze the field to make it nigh unto impossible for any number of would-be senators to so much as mount a credible challenge.”

Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune. For the record, I voted for @SpencerJCox and @rudygobert27. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7iFOBK6TWf — Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) December 25, 2017

Hatch responded to the editorial with a tweet saying he was “grateful for this great Christmas honor” and noting he voted for Spencer Cox, Utah’s lieutenant governor, and Rudy Gobert, who plays for the Utah Jazz.

A poll earlier this year showed 78 percent of Utahns want Hatch to retire, with 57 percent saying he should “definitely not” run again.