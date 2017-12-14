Roy Moore Still Refuses to Concede and Just Released a Video Listing All the Bonkers Reasons Why

Roy Moore still refuses to concede the Senate race he lost on Tuesday. This will likely not surprise you at this point. Despite essentially zero support from the national Republican party, and outright disdain from a number of GOP Senators, Moore is hanging on because… wait, why?

Fear not, on Wednesday Moore released a video to tell you why he’s not giving up on the race he lost by 20,000 votes or roughly a point-and-a-half. “In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots,” Moore said in his video statement. “This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the Secretary of State.” OK, yeah, sure, but that’s kind of, like, a technicality at this point, Roy.

Any other reasons? Anything you want to talk about? The short answer is: yes. Here are some more reasons from your almost-Senator from Alabama Roy Moore why he won’t drop out and why America sucks.

1. “We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity. And the battle rages on.”

2. “Because I believe the heart and soul of our country is at stake.”

3. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.”

4. “Abortion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

5. “We have stopped prayer in our schools.”

6. “We have killed over 60 million of our unborn children.”

7. “We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our Country.”

8. “We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa.”

9. “We have allowed Judges and justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to their tyranny.”

10. “Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Is that it? Everything off your chest? You good now? Good. Let’s wrap this up then.

Thank you. Merry Christmas! And may God bless you.

Merry Christmas indeed.