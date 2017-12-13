 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Roy Moore Says He Is Not Yet Conceding, But He’s Almost Certainly Already Lost

By
Dec. 13, 2017, 12:02 AM
Roy Moore speaks at his campaign party in Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday.
Roy Moore at his campaign party in Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

In a brief statement at approximately 11:30 p.m., Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore announced that he is not yet conceding his race against Democrat Doug Jones. Major news outlets have called the race for Jones, but Moore says he is holding out hope that Jones’ margin of victory will fall under 0.5 percent, which would trigger an automatic recount under state law.

Said Moore: “When the vote is this close, it is not over. And we’ve still got to go by the rules about this recount provision. And the Secretary of State has explained it to us … What we’ve got to do is wait on God and let this process play out.”

The latest vote tally, however, has Jones beating Moore by 1.5 percent with all precincts reporting, and Alabama’s (Republican) Secretary of State says it is unlikely that other ballots yet to be counted will trigger a recount:

To wit: In 2008, the most recent year for which Alabama’s state website has data available, there were 9,361 military and overseas ballots cast. Even if that many were cast in this year’s off-cycle election, and they were all Moore votes, he still wouldn’t be close enough to trigger the recount.

