Forever Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore kept on trucking Wednesday in his moralizing attempt to #neverlose the Dec. 12 special election by filing a late-night, last-minute lawsuit to block the secretary of state from certifying the vote count Thursday on the grounds of, wait for it, “systematic voter fraud.” Moore, who lost the vote by more than 20,000 votes or a one-and-a-half point margin, asked for the results to be nullified and a new special election called.

In the motion, Moore repeats pretty standard Republican rumors and innuendo pushed immediately after the close election loss, claiming out-of-state voters flooded in to help Democrat Doug Jones to victory and that high turnout in urban areas was statistically improbable. “The reported results were contrary to most of the impartial, independent polls conducted prior to the Special Election and in contrast to exit polls,” the motion reads. “[The Secretary of State] publicly announced that he would be investigating potential fraud in connection with the Special Election but has not thoroughly performed or fully completed that investigation.”

In Jefferson County, there was a large implausible statistical discrepancy in 20 precincts [-] in the percentage of the votes for individuals that were cast for Roy Moore relative to the percentage of the straight “party-line” votes that were cast for the Republican Party. This unjustifiable, implausible statistical discrepancy occurred in predominantly Republican precincts rather than in predominately Democratic ones.”

Sample ballot for Alabama's special US Senate election between Roy Moore, Doug Jones https://t.co/JvGqx5t6E6 pic.twitter.com/0211ohyPTD — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) December 11, 2017

Basically, Moore is describing how elections are lost in America. Along with high turnout in Democratic districts, traditional suburban Republican voters in Jefferson County precincts, which include Birmingham and the surrounding suburbs, crossed over and voted either for a write-in candidate or Moore’s opponent. What makes the basis of this particular strand of the challenge particularly absurd is that Moore stands accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple teenage girls while he was a lawyer in his 30s, some of which were sexual in nature. Good old Occam’s razor would suggest that maybe that was why the good people of Jefferson County crossed party lines.

“Will this affect anything?” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said of Moore’s challenge on CNN’s New Day. “The short answer to that is no.” “Any citizen has the opportunity to submit an allegation of voter fraud that they’ve witnessed,” Merrill said. “We’ll investigate those.” And it’s not like Alabama doesn’t take “voter fraud” seriously. The state makes it easier to register a voter-fraud complaint than to register to vote.

From the “Alabama Election Fairness Project” portion of the Alabama secretary of state website:

Secretary of State Merrill has indicated the vote will be certified as scheduled Thursday afternoon, which will make Doug Jones the first Democrat to be elected from the state of Alabama in 25 years.