Roy Moore Calls Accusations of Sexual Misconduct “Ritual Defamation”

Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Roy Moore is keeping an unusually low profile for a man running in the most talked-about race in the country. Although he’s never been big on public appearances, Moore has now seemed to make an effort to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible. But on Sunday, the Republican Senate candidate for Alabama held his first sit-down interview since Dec. 4 and said all the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct are lying.

“Ritual defamation has been around for a long time, and that’s what this is,” Moore told The Voice of Alabama Politics. The former judge insisted he didn’t do anything wrong. “I had no encounter with them,” he said. “I never molested anyone, and for them to say that, I don’t know why they’re saying it, but it’s not true.”

Moore also insisted he has never met the women who have now accused him of sexual assault or molestation. “I said I did not know any of them women who have charged me with sexual allegation of molestation, and I did not know any of the women. When I saw these pictures on the advertisements of my opponent, I didn’t recognize any of those women. I did not know them,” Moore said.

As Moore defends himself amid Tuesday’s fast-approaching special election, his campaign is betting that voters care more about supporting President Donald Trump’s agenda than they do about the numerous accusations of sexual misconduct that have been lobbed against the former judge. On Sunday, members of his campaign made clear that they saw the election as a referendum on the president and that voting for Moore would amount to a vote for Trump’s agenda.

“If the people of Alabama vote for this liberal Democrat Doug Jones, they’re voting against the president who they put in office at the highest level,” Dean Young, chief political strategist for Moore, told ABC’s This Week. “So it’s very important for Donald Trump. … If they can beat him, they can beat his agenda, because Judge Moore stands with Donald Trump and his agenda.”

To go along with that messaging, Moore’s campaign also started running a robocall featuring Trump’s voice, implying the most direct involvement by the president in the highly contested election. “We need Roy voting for us and stopping illegal immigration and crime, rebuilding a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values,” Trump says in the call. “But if Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped full.”

In contrast, Jones is focusing much of his campaign on the accusations against Moore and is making them a central part of his campaign against the Republican candidate.