 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Slatest

Roy Moore’s Brother Says Doug Jones Will Pay for What He’s Done in the Afterlife

By
Dec. 13, 2017, 12:21 AM
Roy Moore rides his horse "Sassy" to a polling station in Gallant, Alabama on Tuesday.
Roy Moore rides his horse “Sassy” to a polling station in Gallant, Alabama on Tuesday.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Sometimes, a relatively normal family will have one child who’s a bit off the wall. He gets in trouble; he wrecks the car; he drops out of college because he wants to start his own business, but it turns out the business is selling swords online. This kind of person is known as a “black sheep.”

One would think, given Roy Moore’s record—being removed from office in ignominy both times he was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court, reportedly being banned from a mall for creeping out teenage girls, becoming the first Republican in 25 years to lose a Senate race in Alabama—that he is the “black sheep” of the Moore family.

This appears not to be the case:

Jerry Moore has explained previously that he believes the Democratic Party is paying the women who have accused his brother of behaving inappropriately with teenage girls; he says the women will also have to “answer to God.” A lot for God to keep track of out there tonight.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Tweet Share Comments

Most Recent

Elliot Hannon

PBS Suspends Host Tavis Smiley’s Show After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Jeremy Stahl

This Congressman Wins the Prize for the Most Odious Attack on Bob Mueller

Jim Newell

Tax Conference Committee Finally Meets… After a Tax Deal Is Reached

Osita Nwanevu

Today in Conservative Media: Roy Moore Beat Himself

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: The Lowest Ebb Yet of the Trump Presidency

Mark Joseph Stern

Why the White House Is Withdrawing the Nominations of Its Two Worst Judicial Picks

Most Engaging

Hallmark’s 21-Movie Orgy of Trumpian Christmas Cheer Is a Huge Hit. Here’s Why.

Zachary Jason

How Doug Jones Changes (Almost) Everything in the Senate

Jim Newell

The Last Jedi Brings Fresh Ideas Not Just to Star Wars but to the Whole Universe of Movies

Sam Adams

Writer-director Rian Johnson approaches the franchise with a bold new vision, influenced by everything from Ran to Spaceballs.

Roy Moore’s Brother Says Doug Jones Will Pay for What He’s Done in the Afterlife

Ben Mathis-Lilley