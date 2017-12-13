Roy Moore’s Brother Says Doug Jones Will Pay for What He’s Done in the Afterlife

Roy Moore rides his horse “Sassy” to a polling station in Gallant, Alabama on Tuesday. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Sometimes, a relatively normal family will have one child who’s a bit off the wall. He gets in trouble; he wrecks the car; he drops out of college because he wants to start his own business, but it turns out the business is selling swords online. This kind of person is known as a “black sheep.”

One would think, given Roy Moore’s record—being removed from office in ignominy both times he was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court, reportedly being banned from a mall for creeping out teenage girls, becoming the first Republican in 25 years to lose a Senate race in Alabama—that he is the “black sheep” of the Moore family.

This appears not to be the case:

Roy Moore's brother Jerry Moore spoke to @NPRDebElliott: "It might not happen on this earth right now, but Doug Jones will pay for what he’s saying. And them Democrat people that’s out there and those Republicans in Washington. They’re going to have to answer to God.” — Arnie Seipel, NPR (@NPRnie) December 13, 2017

Jerry Moore has explained previously that he believes the Democratic Party is paying the women who have accused his brother of behaving inappropriately with teenage girls; he says the women will also have to “answer to God.” A lot for God to keep track of out there tonight.