Roy Moore’s Brother Says Doug Jones Will Pay for What He’s Done in the Afterlife

Sometimes, a relatively normal family will have one child who’s a bit off the wall. He gets in trouble; he wrecks the car; he drops out of college because he wants to start his own business, but it turns out the business is selling swords online. This kind of person is known as a “black sheep.”
One would think, given Roy Moore’s record—being removed from office in ignominy both times he was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court, reportedly being banned from a mall for creeping out teenage girls, becoming the first Republican in 25 years to lose a Senate race in Alabama—that he is the “black sheep” of the Moore family.
This appears not to be the case:
Jerry Moore has explained previously that he believes the Democratic Party is paying the women who have accused his brother of behaving inappropriately with teenage girls; he says the women will also have to “answer to God.” A lot for God to keep track of out there tonight.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus