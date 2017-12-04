Republican Party Dives Back into Alabama Senate Race to Help Elect a Man Who Allegedly Preyed on Teenage Girls

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C), Republican of Kentucky, Sen. John Thune (R), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (L), Republican of Texas at the White House in Washington, DC, July 19, 2017. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Just weeks ago, the thought of actively supporting a Senate candidate with a history of romantically pursuing underage teenage girls, some of whom claimed they were victims of sexual assault, was too toxic even for a Republican Party apparatus that helped put a morality-free human in the White House. On Monday, however, we learned that nothing is too toxic for the Republican National Committee as the GOP made it known it is diving back into the Alabama race to support Roy Moore. The move comes after President Trump, an accused serial sexual abuser himself, offered his support for disgraced Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. But today’s political disgrace is, of course, tomorrow’s what-were-we-talking-about-again?

Trump, who never actually got what the fuss was all about in Alabama, was first back in the alleged molester pool and his now-resounding endorsement paved the way for his America First Action Super PAC to drop another million dollars in the race just over a week out.

"Go get 'em, Roy!" - President Trump



Just got off the phone with President Trump who offered his full support and said he needs a fighter to help him in the US Senate.



I look forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA! — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Thankful for President Trump's support.



The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.#ALSEN https://t.co/pYu9h7TYVN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

The RNC followed suit after pulling out of its fundraising agreement with the Moore campaign just weeks ago. It was a simpler time then, in November, when in some Republican circles a thirty-something dating high school girls was still a bad thing. So much so that the GOP explored installing a replacement on the ballot or backing a write-in candidate, while threatening not to seat the former state Supreme Court Chief Justice if he came out on top. The Republican leadership, namely Mitch McConnell, appeared to be softening of late on Moore, as the political tea leaves wilted under the authoritarian pressure of the most anti-democratic president in the history of the union, saying he would leave it to the voters of Alabama whether or not they wanted to elect a man who, in his thirties, serially pursued teenagers still in high school. Tax cuts and taking people’s health care, after all, are just that important.

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

Alabama’s other sitting Senator, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), said he did not vote for Moore, instead writing-in a Republican candidate, which he did not disclose. “Before endorsing Moore on Monday morning, Trump had spoken at length about the Alabama race with his former chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, according to a person familiar with the conversation granted anonymity to describe private talks,” according to the Washington Post. Because Trump is brave and a leader, he will not go to Alabama himself to campaign for the man he thinks is an acceptable United States Senator, but will campaign in the same media market as many Alabama voters, speaking just across the state line in Pensacola, Fla.