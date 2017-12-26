Retailers Enjoy Biggest Surge in Holiday Shopping Since 2011

People walk by stores along Fifth Avenue on December 20, 2017 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After a year in which all the news surrounding retail seemed to be about store closings and the woes of the sector as a whole, there was a rare bit of good news on Tuesday amid word that sales saw the biggest increase since 2011. Holiday retail sales rose 4.9 percent this year, according to a report issued Tuesday by Mastercard SpendingPulse. Online sales grew even more at 18.1 percent.

Total spending this year should reach $671 billion, a 5.5 percent increase from last year, Craig Johnson, head of research firm Customer Growth Partners, tells Bloomberg. That would make it the biggest increase since 2005.

“Overall, this year was a big win for retail,” Sarah Quinlan, senior vice president of Market Insights, Mastercard, said. “The strong U.S. economy was a contributing factor, but we also have to recognize that retailers who tried new strategies to engage holiday shoppers were the beneficiaries of this sales increase.” Experts also said that the timing of Christmas was key since there was an entire weekend for procrastinators to get their last-minute shopping done. And there are certainly lots of procrastinators out there as Dec. 23rd cements its place as the single biggest day for spending after Black Friday.

Electronics and appliances had a particularly good year this holiday season as sales rose 7.5 percent in what marked the strongest growth in the past decade as retailers didn’t have to rely on last-minute sales to woo shoppers.

Adjusted for inflation the increase in retail sales is a bit less impressive, clocking in at 2.7 percent, compared to 2 percent last year, Kevin Drum over at Mother Jones points out. And the real good-news story is that sales have been strong all year round. Drum explains:

Retail sales in 2017 were up 2.6 percent through October and 2.7 percent during the holiday season. In other words, the holiday season was nothing special. However, the full-year figures are very impressive: growth of about 2.6 percent compared to about 0.5 percent last year. If you’re looking for some Christmas cheer, that’s the comparison to look at.