Putin Thanks Trump for CIA Tip That Helped Foil Terror Attacks in Russia

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump talk as they attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 11, 2017. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin had some nice things to say about the CIA for once, praising the agency for providing information that “helped detain terrorists planning explosions,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin. Putin called President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for the CIA tip and asked him to convey Moscow’s gratitude to the agency.

“The information received from the C.I.A. was sufficient to search for and detain criminals,” the Kremlin statement said. “The head of the Russian state asked the American president to convey words of thanks to the director of the C.I.A. and the American intelligence officers who received this information.”

Putin also vowed to share any intelligence he has on any threats against the United States. “Vladimir Putin assured Donald Trump that the Russian intelligence services upon receipt of information relating to terrorist threats against the US and its citizens, will immediately transmit to its American colleagues in partner channels,” the Kremlin statement said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service had announced earlier that seven members of a terror cell were captured and “a significant amount of explosives” and “extremist literature” were confiscated.

The White House statement on the chat notes that “Trump appreciated the call and told President Putin that he and the entire United States intelligence community were pleased to have helped save so many lives.” The commander in chief also told his Russian counterpart that this showed “the importance of intelligence cooperation to defeat terrorists.” And “both leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive things that can occur when our countries work together.”

Readout of President Trump's call with President Putin-> pic.twitter.com/tIM6sBrUb4 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 17, 2017

Many on Twitter were quick to point out a grammatical anomaly in the White House readout, noting the statement ends in an exclamation point, which is a rare sight in these types of official communications that usually use boring diplomatic language. “President Putin extended his thanks and congratulations to Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo and the CIA,” notes the White House readout. “President Trump then called Director Pompeo to congratulate him, his very talented people, and the entire intelligence community on a job well done!”

I have never seen a White House call readout that ended in an exclamation point before pic.twitter.com/NmwDuZ9EP7 — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) December 17, 2017

Not sure I’ve ever seen an exclamation point in a formal “readout,” but also this sets quite a tone a day before the National Security Strategy that supposedly IDs Russia as a subversive “revisionist power.” pic.twitter.com/w5CooyHxC5 — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) December 17, 2017