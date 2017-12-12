YouTube

In an interview posted by the pro-Trump group America First Project on Sunday, Roy Moore, who has been accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl, sat down with 12-year-old Millie March. Millie, who first gained national attention for her enthusiastic support of Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, was sent down to Alabama from Virginia just to interview Moore. It was his first interview in days.

In the interview, Millie asked Moore about what he thinks Alabama voters care about, what qualities he thought made a good senator, and whether he would “help [Trump] build the wall.”

On Twitter and elsewhere, people were quick to point to the uncomfortable decision to use a 12-year-old girl for a campaign push.

Democratic strategist Paul Begala called it “appalling” and “shocking.”

“The fact that he’s accused of sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl, would sit down and do an interview with a 12-year-old, when he’s not talking to any journalists—it’s like he’s rubbing Alabamians’ noses in it,” he said.

On CNN, Alabama radio host Andrea Lindenberg said, “I don’t understand why he won’t talk to the adults in the room.”

Multiple women have alleged Moore pursued them when they were teenagers. One of the women accused Moore of molesting her as a 14-year-old and another alleged he sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Alabama will decide its next senator Tuesday.