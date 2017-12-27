Obama Gave His First Interview Since Leaving Office, and All Anyone Wants to Know Is if He’s Getting Invited to Prince Harry’s Wedding

Former President Obama and Prince Harry as they watch wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in September. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Henry of Wales of the House of Windsor, the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, and the fifth in line to the British throne, landed the first interview with former President Barack Obama and set the internet a-twitter with one central question: Is Obama getting an invite to the prince’s wedding?

It’s an exciting question that immediately rose from Obama’s first interview since leaving the White House a year ago. Publications like the Guardian, the BBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times focused more on the straight information in the interview, or on the president’s indirect jabs at Donald Trump’s social media use, but many British newspapers and tabloids, aware of our insatiable desire for all things royal, knew the real story here: the unmentioned wedding. And more importantly, who might get snubbed by it.

Will Obama be invited to the wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle, American actress, princess of our hearts, and the future Duchess of Sussex? The Sun (a popular publication known in part for its Page 3 feature, which for decades carried photos of topless women) reported earlier this week that a “senior government source” had said Harry “made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding.”

The prince and the ex-president couldn’t have actually talked about the wedding, as the interview was recorded in September at the Invictus Games, a competition for injured members of the military and veterans, before the engagement was announced. But that didn’t stop anyone from making the connection. When the interview aired Wednesday for BBC Radio 4’s program, “Today,” the prince, who guest-edited the interview, was asked whether he would invite Obama to his wedding on May 19. “I don’t know about that,” he said, according to the Independent. “We haven’t put the invites or the guest-list together yet.”

He added, “I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

The prince also said the former president was the “easiest” interview to get, according to the Independent. This surely has to do with their close friendship, rather than the inevitable softness of the interview itself. The two were shown to be getting along quite well at the Invictus Games, after all.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

However, the Sun did report that the unnamed government source said there was “a lot of nervousness” over the possible invitation of the Obamas, as the U.K.’s relationship to the White House have taken a few hits since Trump’s election. “Government officials fear the thin-skinned billionaire might take offence if the Obamas receive a wedding invite and he does not,” the Daily Mail wrote.

The source also said that “if the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

However, the royal wedding will not be a full state occasion, and therefore the government should only serve as a consulting role, according to CNN. It seems unlikely, therefore, that the couple would invite Donald Trump.

There is reason, however, to believe Trump at one point might have accepted such an invitation. He expressed, in a 2012 interview with the Guardian, a fondness for the younger prince during his more rebellious, partying days. It’s hard to know how his feelings might have changed in the time since the prince has expressed a friendship with Trump’s predecessor and his fiancée has called the president “misogynistic.”

The wedding will be held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a royal residence at Windsor in the English county of Berkshire. If Trump were to receive a wedding invitation, we might recommend playing up the gold decor of the 14th century gothic chapel, which might otherwise be a bit dreary for his taste.