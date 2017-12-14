White House Highlights President Trump’s Vow to Get Rid of "Redundancy and Duplication"

The White House issued a press release on Thursday boasting of the Trump administration’s regulation slashing during his first year in office. The top of the release highlighted this quote from the president from a June announcement on regulatory cuts.
President Trump previously promised to root out redundancy and duplication during an executive order signing in March, saying at the time that “there is duplication and redundancy everywhere.”
